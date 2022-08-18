Dear editor,

I felt obligated to respond to the recent article you wrote regarding the pet store in Weston. I have been involved in animal rescue, adoption and rehoming efforts for more than 30 years. Although not personally active at this time, I am friends with and aware of individuals who to this day are dealing with the puppy mill situation. Not many people know it but nearby Clark County is puppy mill capital of Wisconsin.

There is no situation where a retail environment is appropriate for selling puppies to anyone who walks in the door with the funds. Even if someone does not want to adopt from the Humane Society or a rescue group, there are responsible breeders that they can contact. Responsible breeders do not supply pet stores with animals, but puppy mills and irresponsible breeders do.

Pam Haefner of Ringle

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.