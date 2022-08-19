Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – Jack Bobinski threw a pair of touchdown passes and Cayden Bangtson ran for two more as the D.C. Everest football team opened up 2022 campaign with a 35-14 win over Green Bay Preble on Thursday at Preble High School.

Bobinski threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Flynn Huffman midway through the first quarter and tossed a 13-yard TD to Preston Miller on the final play of the first half to give D.C. Everest a 14-7 halftime lead.

Vinnie Tesch added a touchdown run in the third quarter and Bangtson had a pair of scoring runs in the fourth as the Evergreens pulled away.

Bobinski finished 5-for-13 for 102 yards and three interceptions, while Bangtson led the running game with 109 yards. Bobinski added 51 and Tesch 59 on the ground.

Carson Davczyk led the Everest defense with seven tackles, and Arlin Sangster and Wyatt Geier each had six in the win. Geier and Cam Saari both recovered fumbles, and Sangster had two sacks.

D.C. Everest will play at Chippewa Falls next Thursday, Aug. 25, before playing its home and Valley Football Association opener on Sept. 2 against Appleton West. All D.C. Everest games this season will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.