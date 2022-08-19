MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds trail users that certain sections of several state trails will be used as part of the Ride Across Wisconsin event held this weekend, Aug. 20 – 21. Trail users should be aware of the large increase in the number of bicyclists and spectators on the La Crosse River, Elroy-Sparta, 400, Glacial Drumlin and Hank Aaron state trails.

The annual Ride Across Wisconsin bike ride is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation to promote biking opportunities across the state. This year, the 235-mile route will take riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee on five state trails. While these trails will continue to be open to the public during the event, the DNR suggests finding an alternative recreation location during the outlined high-use time frames.

The approximate date and times riders will be on the trails are:

La Crosse River State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 9 a.m.

Elroy-Sparta State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. As a safety precaution, trail users should avoid the trail from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to avoid heavy use conditions.

400 State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Glacial Drumlin State Trail (Lake Mills to Waukesha): Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from about 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

If your weekend plans include visiting one of these trails, consider exploring other great trails nearby to avoid the trail traffic. Some alternative trails include the Omaha Trail, managed by Juneau County, which connects to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail and has a 300-foot-long tunnel. The Great River State Trail, which begins in La Crosse, is part of the Mississippi Flyway and offers views of prairies and the Mississippi backwaters. In southeastern Wisconsin and just a short distance from Big Foot Beach State Park and Lake Geneva, the White River State Trail runs 19-miles long between Elkhorn (Walworth County) and Dover (Racine County).

Spectating is also encouraged as the Ride Across Wisconsin draws cyclists from around the country and world. Those interested in cheering on cyclists can find rest stops and viewing locations on the Ride Across Wisconsin route map here.

Read more about the five affected state trails here or locate an alternate state trail during the Ride Across Wisconsin (Aug. 20-21) here.