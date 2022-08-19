Gene A. Wenzel

Gene Wenzel, 73, passed peacefully on August 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by love and with his devoted wife, Alice, at his side. Gene’s life was a journey of faith, and he is home with his heavenly Father.

Gene was born to parents Arden Wenzel and Florence Baumann. He attended St. John Lutheran School, Wausau High School, and NorthCentral Technical Institute. He worked at J.I. Case and the Mosinee Paper Mill, always being active. He didn’t mind getting his hands dirty.

Gene loved the freedom and joy of cruising on his motorcycle, and he rode it to heaven. Coffee cup in hand, he was always glad to “shoot the breeze” with friends and neighbors, ever positive and uplifting. Gene was happiest outdoors appreciating nature’s beauty. He admired countless sunrises and evening skies thanks to the lovely views in his expansive backyard. On the edge of that yard stands Gene’s row of woodpiles, each piece of wood split and carefully stacked by his hardworking hands. The word “meticulous” best describes Gene’s attention to his home and property, from a single dish in the sink to each stick and blade of grass. Gene’s earthly time is over, but his zest for life will continue as his loved ones honor him by living life to the fullest.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Alice; children, Jeri (Paul) Waisbrot, Bryan Wenzel, and Jessa (Klint) Smith; granddaughter, Adria Smith; brother, Warren (Mary) Wenzel; aunt, Adeline; brother-in-law, Paul (Jeannette) Kuklenski and sister-in-law, Cindy Wenzel; nieces, nephews, and other relatives; as well as extended family, which includes his neighbors, friends, and church family.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Arden and Florence (Baumann) Wenzel, brother Gary Wenzel, and other relatives.

A visitation will be held at 10:00am prior to a celebration service at 11:00am on Friday, August 26 at Thrive Church, 400 Grand Avenue, Wausau. Honor “Mr. Green Genes” by wearing your jeans. A luncheon will follow as we “shoot the breeze” and remember Gene. A private burial service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Thrive Church.

Gene’s family would like to sincerely thank Pastor Sheldon and wife Michelle Miles and the nurses and doctors at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the comfort and care they so kindly provided him. His family is exceptionally grateful for the prayers, visits, and words of encouragement they received from so many in the past weeks.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Clifford W. Lang

Clifford W. Lang, 91, Lake Wales, Florida, died Friday August 12, 2022.

He was born January 3, 1931, in Wausau, son of the late Leonard and Gertrude (Karlen) Lang.

Clifford was a veteran of the US Army. After serving his Army commitment, he entered the work force at American Motors in Kenosha, WI, owned a local neighborhood tavern in Kenosha, and finished his working career and retired after 24 years at Johnson Evinrude Outboard Motors.

In his younger years he formed a popular Polka band, Cliff Lang and the Jolly Dutchman. After retirement, he moved to Florida. Initially spending his winters in Florida and his summers in Wisconsin before making Florida his full time residence. In Florida, his love of Polka Music, his Concertina, and his Mitty continued with his Association as a member of the Central Florida Accordion Club. Clifford was often seen playing for audiences at the VFW, the Club house at his residence, the Moose Lodge, and bringing musical enjoyment to local residents of the assisted living and nursing homes in the Lake Wales Florida area.

Clifford lived life to the fullest…always with a smile and an optimistic view. He enjoyed fishing, camping, long road trips on his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, Wisconsin Sports (Brewers/Packers/Badgers), time with his fellow service members at the VFW and American Legion, and his brotherhood at the Moose Lodge. And…most recently, his new golf cart for “buzzing” around his Florida Saddlebag Community visiting his neighbors and friends.

Survivors include his daughters, Pam (Jim) Daniels, Mesa, Arizona, Trish (Bob) Jumbeck, Waukesha, Brenda Lang-Potts, Mundelein Illinois; Grandchildren Stephanie, Ashley, Jess; Great Grandchildren Mason, Cecelia, and Nova: and his loving sister, Geraldine Juedes, Tomahawk. Clifford was proceeded in death by his oldest daughter, Karen.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the chapel. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley, Post 10, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice in memory of Clifford.,

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Walter “Bubba” Gaines Jr.

Walter “Bubba” Gaines Jr of Wausau, 66, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2022, after many years of battling heart issues.

Bubba was born on December 12, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas to Walter Sr. and Lizzie Mae Gaines. The second of four children, from the start Bubba loved being outdoors. He enjoyed playing baseball, fishing and hunting, even hunting rattlesnakes.

At 16 years of age, he started working for the State of Texas Highway Department. His employment for the highway department lasted 8 years.

Bubba was always up for an adventure and he chose to move to Oklahoma City, where he worked as a greens keeper and maintenance for the school district there.

Under unique circumstances, at age 34, Bubba met Rosaline. They began a long distance relationship, with Bubba in Oklahoma and Rose in Wisconsin. It did not take long for their relationship to become serious and Bubba made the move to Wausau.

His career once up north was as an off-road and heavy equipment tire technician. He was employed by Goodyear and Pomps Tire until his forced retirement in 2006, due to his health.

Prior to his retirement, Bubba and Rose found passion in bringing their talents together and offering the Wausau area a taste of down-home southern style cooking, when they opened Bubba’s Bayou Deli and later Bubba’s Country Crossroads. The pair developed quote a following with their signature dishes, such as jambalaya, gumbo and Bubba’s catfish- whether blackened or southern style. For a short time the pair also ran a food truck for community events where they continued to serve up southern style dishes.

Sitting still was never Bubba’s style and in more recent years his love of fishing led him to open a bait shop and U-Haul dealership. Both of which he was running alongside Rose until his passing.

During his adult life, Bubba thoroughly enjoyed the country life. He enjoyed raising horses and beef cattle. He would spend hours in his garage or machine shed working on his various projects, as he always had multiple going.

Meeting Rose introduced Bubba to what it meant to be a father, and subsequently grandfather. Nothing made Bubba’s eyes light up, like his family. Bubba would never turn down a chance to join the kids or grandkids at an event that was important to them.

Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, his mother & father-in-law, Dorothy and Jacob Duberstein, one niece, Constance.

He is survived by his wife, Rose of Wausau. Sisters Mary Nell Gaines and Martha Lynn Gaines Robinson (Joe) both of Oklahoma City, a brother, John Calvin Gaines of Borger, Texas, nieces Marcellina Gaines, Jamaica Drew and a nephew, Antonio Gaines.

His children; Jennifer Lukes (Tom Malone), Damian Betts, Gabrielle Rojas (Julio), Anna Szymanski (Jeff), Rory Genrich (Shannon). Grandchildren include Morgan, Kaitlin and Zandria Lukes, Jilisa Betts, JadenRose (also his God-daughter) Jonathan and Reyden Betts-Rojas, Isaiah and Xavier Genrich, Nick, John, Lily and Violet Szymanski, Dayton, Dominic and Lincoln Genrich. One great-grandson, Levi Schilling, numerous in-laws and multiple generations of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bubba’s life will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Labor Temple, 318 S 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401, from 1pm-4pm. Entrance to the building is on 4th Ave.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting famly at this time. online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Jerome J. Rader

Jerome Joseph Rader, 91, Schofield, passed away Wednesday, August 17th 2022 at Rennes Health and Rehab after a 4 year battle with cancer.

Jerome was born May 27th 1931 to William and Grace (Karlen) Rader in Marathon, Wi. On September 15th 1956 he married MaryAnn Seefeldt at St. Michaels Church, in Wausau, WI. MaryAnn preceded him in death on May 29th, 2015.

Jerome graduated high school from Marathon High School in 1950. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served until 1955 in Korea. After his Military service he worked several different jobs until he was hired at Wausau Papers and worked there for 34 years, retiring in 1994. After retiring Jerome worked at Central Wisconsin Auto Auction, and he also picked up vehicles for local car dealers. Jerome served on the local fire department as an EMT and Firefighter until 1983. Jerome enjoyed his Casino trips where he was sometimes very lucky and then called to let you know how much he won. He also loved watching the Brewers play along with the dreaded CNN and MSNBC, we always threatened to put a parental block on those channels . Jerome was a member of the VFW burns Post 388 / 8895 and the American Legion Post 492.

Jerome is survived by a daughter, Carla (Jon) Johnson, Clintonville, WI. and son, Ron (Cas Ainslie) Rader, Evansville, WI.

Grandchildren: Kristi (Ryan) Andrus, Spring Grove, IL. Jeremi (Heather Brown) Smith, Concord, NC. Colton Rader, Milwaukee, WI. Kade (Melody Riemer) Johnson, Clintonville, WI. Duke ( Kori) Johnson, Appleton, WI.

Great Grandchildren: Ethan and Camden Andrus, Elijah Brown, Emery and Jeremi Jr. (JJ) Smith .

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Clarence, Bill, Rudy, Erwin, Herbert, Marie and his twin sister Joan.

We would also like to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston for all the help and Support during Jerry’s stay .

Jerry had a few wonderful people who helped him out when we were unable to be there. Thank you Leroux Pretorius, Ralph Brown , Jerry Gilge and Jeff Turzinski, along with anyone else we may have forgotten. Have a Beer on Jerry.

Visitation will be Wednesday August 24th, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00pm, with a service to follow at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield. Burial will follow at St.Mary’s Cemetery, Marathon, WI .

Jon L. Nousen

Jon L. Nousen, 78 of Birnamwood, died on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Shawano, under the care of Promedica Hospice.

Jon was born on June 20, 1944, in Wausau. The son of Reuben and Margaretha (Schaar) Nousen.

Jon was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1971. He was an active member of the Darling Gunderson Post #341, American Legion.

On November 20, 1972, Jon was united in marriage to Jayne Seis in Watertown, SD. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2012.

Jon worked at Glovers in Wittenberg for many years before starting his own welding company. Jon was a hard worker and loved working in the shop. He enjoyed camping.

Jon is survived by two sons, Ryan (Sadie) Nousen and Chad (Shelly) Nousen; six grandchildren, Jacob, Michaela (friend, Joe), Matthew, Tyler (Tomi Jo), Brandon and Nicole (Cody); two siblings, Alan (Lucille) Nousen and Susan (Mike) Fischer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Suzy (Ken) Uttecht, Joanie (David) Chrudimsky, John (Julie) Seis and Fr. Mike Seis; very special friends, Andy and Judi Resch and several nieces and nephews.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood with military rites conducted by the American Legion. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschutla.com.

Eugene D. Shafer

Eugene Douglas Shafer, age 59 of Antigo, died at his home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on December 26, 1962, in Port Huron, Michigan.

Eugene published the weekly newspaper, Saloons n Spoons.

He is survived by his mother Alice Shafer of Port Huron; a sister, Sheri(Garland) Bryant of Marine City, Michigan; two brothers, Steven (Misty) Shafer of Harrison Twp., Michigan, and Craig (Laura) Shafer of Lakeland, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Shafer, and a sister, Debbie Parker.

No services will be held.

Memorials may be directed to Alice Shafer c/o Bradley Funeral Home, PO Box 101 Antigo, WI 54409.