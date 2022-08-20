Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Vance Hanz completed just four passes, but three went for touchdowns, to lead the Wausau West football team to a 33-13 win over Superior in its 2022 season opener Friday night at Thom Field.

Hanz went 4-for-8 passing for 130 yards and three scores, two to Carter Amerson, who totaled 80 yards receiving.

Ray Reineck ran 21 times for 164 yards and two more scores for the Warriors.

Wausau West will play another nonconference game at West De Pere on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

Complete statistics were not provided.