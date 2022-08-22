Wausau Pilot & Review

A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday in Plainfield, police said.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, south of Hwy. 73 in Waushara County. The driver has been identified as Tanner Lipke, of Plainfield.

Police say Lipke was driving north on Fifth Avenue and lost control on a curve, leaving the roadway and entering the west ditch. He died at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are potential factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.