Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.

Police have not yet identified the deceased and have not specified an age range or gender.

Investigators and the Marathon County coroner remained on scene all afternoon.

WAOW was the first to report the story.