By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review.

Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes and is a Community Based Residential Facility (CBRF).

Ruth Purcell, of Purcell Communications, said on behalf of the company that the process has been transparent and all 13 residents have been given support as part of a relocation plan.

“As soon as the sale was announced, the owner group immediately contacted the Department of Health Services (DHS) and began working on an extensive relocation plan that supports each resident and family during this process,” a company statement emailed to Wausau Pilot & Review reads.

A committee was formed to support resident rights and provide emotional support, Purcell’s statement reads. This committee includes representatives from DHS, the Bureau of Aging and Long-Term Care, the Managed Care Organizations, the Aging and Disability Resource Center and owner representative.

Representatives of each organization participated in meetings with the residents and families this week.

“The team will work with each family and resident to create an individual plan that is personalized to the resident and includes resident preferences,” the statement reads. “The process for relocation is governed by state statutes that outlines the timeframe, however, the team will continue to assist families until an appropriate alternative living arrangement is found for each resident.”