

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Hippie” by Paulo Coelho

Sept. 1-30. Stop by the Marathon County Public Library Athens Branch in September to pick up the book club selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking about the novel. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Newbery Medal Book Club: “From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler”

Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. Discuss Newbery Medal winners during a new book club in Rothschild. In September, participants will discuss “From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.” For more information, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Marathon City Book Club: “The Martian” by Andy Weir

Sept. 12, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and the Marathon City Branch staff for a discussion of Andy Weir’s interstellar thriller “The Martian.” Call 715-443-2775 for more information. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The One-Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin

Sept. 13, noon. Join Edgar Branch staff for a discussion about Cronin’s 2021 novel. For more information, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Population: 485” by Michael Perry

Sept. 13, 1: p.m. Stop by the Hatley Branch for an afternoon of engaging conversation about Michael Perry’s classic account of returning to his hometown as a volunteer firefighter. For more information, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

Sept. 13, 2 p.m. Join the Athens Branch staff and fellow literary enthusiasts to discuss “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty. For more information, call 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Sept. 15, 1 p.m. Join the Spencer Branch staff to discuss former First Lady Michelle Obama’s acclaimed memoir. For more information, call 715-659-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Mosinee Book Club: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Sept. 19, 2 p.m. Readers are invited to visit the Mosinee Branch to discuss former First Lady Michelle Obama’s acclaimed autobiography. For more information, call 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Stratford Book Club: “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker

Sept. 21, 1 p.m. Visit the Stratford Branch for a book club discussion about Alice Walker’s classic novel. Call 715-687-4420 for more information. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See

Sept. 28, 11 a.m. Visit the Rothschild Branch for a discussion of the monthly book club pick! For more information, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]