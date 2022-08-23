Wausau Pilot & Review

The victims in a two-vehicle collision Monday that left three people dead have been identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Earl McCarthy, a 74-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill. man, was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Monday afternoon. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Diana L. McCarthy, also of Lindenhurst, both died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, of Davie, Fla., also died, police said.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near Friendship. Traffic was detoured from the crash scene for more than six hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating and reconstructing the crash, on Hwy. 21 near Friendship in Adams County. See our previous reporting here.