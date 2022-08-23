Dear editor,

We are failing our children.

The D.C. Everest and Wausau school district communities have experienced several losses of their former and current classmates over the last 12 months.

In this time of science-denying and “fake news” can we, at the very least, take for face value the facts about the increased risks of youth depression, anxiety and suicide? Can we at least all agree that the kids are not okay?

Apparently not.

The Marathon County Board approved funding of more than $70,000 aimed at expanding mental health resource care in county schools. Despite presentations and recommendations from experts in mental health and educators from around the county, supervisors Becky Buch*, Kim Ungerer, Joel Straub, Tony Sherfinski, David Baker, Tim Sondelski, Chris Dickinson and Bobby Niemeyer all voted NO.

Under the guise of infringing on “parental rights” (parental consent is required before any counseling is initiated) and calling it “unnecessary,” these board members can no longer pretend to care about the mental health of our youths since their actions show they aren’t willing to do anything about it.

I am tired of elected “leaders” and their lip service. Representatives at all levels – from federal to local levels say lots of things. They promise lots of things, and then they fall flat. The latest attacks on LGBTQ youths have only exacerbated the rising depression and suicide rates of these youths. Evidence shows that LGBTQ youths are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

When I questioned supervisor Sherfinski about his recent “no” vote, he explained that he doesn’t think that it is the county’s responsibility to fund this. The county shouldn’t be invested in improving the mental health care of its residents? Someone should hop right on changing the Marathon County Strategic Plan Objective 3.7 that says that the county should ensure that every person has access to effective mental health treatment.

I understand that there is a sect of the population that doesn’t “believe” in or doesn’t “understand” or has some sort of moral “objection” to the LGBTQ population. If you are in this camp of thought, you at least have to acknowledge that the best way to support their mental health is to be supportive and, at the very least, stop stigmatizing and targeting them.

Kristin Conway of Schofield. Conway is a candidate for Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District.

*Betty Buch has stated that she voted incorrectly on this vote. She meant to vote yes.

