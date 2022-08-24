Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage.

Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.

No injuries have been reported. According to emergency scanner traffic, the blaze appears to be electrical in nature. Town of Texas and Pine River firefighters were called in.

This is a developing story.