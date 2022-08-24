Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Eau Claire Memorial managed to push across a pair of goals in an otherwise even game and defeated D.C. Everest 2-0 in a nonconference boys soccer game Tuesday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Liam Junker scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and added another goal in the 60th minute to provide the Old Abes with the only scoring of the game.

Memorial outshot D.C. Everest 5-4 overall and 5-2 on goal as solid defense was on full display in the season opener for both teams.

Jacob Lorge had three saves in goal for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest returns to action Friday when it will take on Appleton North at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The Evergreens will play Green Bay Preble at Appleton North on Saturday.