Wausau Pilot & Review

Traffic is down to one lane along a portion of Hwy. 51 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, officials said.

Initially, all lanes were blocked and traffic was completely rerouted.

Southbound lanes at mile marker 200 in the Village of Maine are impacted, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The incident was reported at about 2 a.m. with the left lane closure continuing as of 5:35 a.m.

Police have not issued any details about the fire and have not said if any injuries were involved. Sheriff’s officials also warn that dense fog Wednesday is creating difficult travel conditions during the morning commute.