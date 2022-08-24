WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will host its Community Open House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at 1000 W. Campus Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

The open house gives attendees the opportunity to meet with faculty and explore 190+ program options. Visitors also can tour NTC’s state-of-the-art labs and Timberwolf Suites, NTC’s partnership for student housing.

High school students and their parents, as well as returning adults, are encouraged to attend to learn about getting started at NTC, paying for college, campus life and more. A financial aid resource room will also be available for free, professional help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Attendees can also apply to the college at no cost during this event, which is a savings of $30.

For more information about this event, visit www.ntc.edu/openhouse, call 715-803-1645 or email admissions@ntc.edu.