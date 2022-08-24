Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.

A copy of the criminal complaint was not immediately available on Wednesday.

If convicted, Murray faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is prosecuting the case.