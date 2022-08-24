Ginny L. Seymour

It comes with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Ginny Lou Seymour on August 19th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Ginny is survived by her loving husband Dale of 52 years. In addition to her loving husband, Ginny is survived by her two children Stacey (Edward) Benzing and Scott (Lori) Seymour whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Benzing, Brandan Benzing, Justin (Tori) Benzing, Derick (Kelsey) Seymour, Jared Seymour, and Andrea Seymour. She is also survived by her siblings Jerry (Willie) Quaderer, Bob (Lynn) Quaderer, Mike Quaderer, Joy Haase, and Judy Quaderer. She is also survived by her loving brother and sisters in law Al (Carol) Seymour, Chuck (Leona) Seymour, Sue Beck, Patti (Charlie) Leitermann, Ron (Laura) Seymour, Jeff (Stacy) Seymour, and Terry (Connie) Seymour. And many nieces and nephews that thought the world of her. She is preceded in death by her mother and Father Ardith and Roy Quaderer, and her brother David Quaderer.

Ginny was born on May 23rd, 1950, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Ginny moved to Wausau as a child and would remain here until she met her loving husband, Dale. Dale was home on military leave when they met. On her 19th birthday Dale gifted her 19 yellow roses and then soon after, although she never traveled out of Wisconsin, she took a journey to Gibraltar, near Spain, where Dale and Ginny would get married and start their lives together. Over the years, due to Dales military service, Ginny got to travel to many different duty stations and was a proud military wife. They moved back to Wisconsin soon after Dale retired to be closer with her family. Ginny then started working at Claire’s in the mall as the Store Manager and worked there for over 20 years. She was very passionate about her work and always loved helping her clients. Ginny was a fierce fighter as well. She overcame breast cancer twice and her fighting spirit was with her until the end.

Ginny was very passionate about many things in her life. Her favorite hobbies included arts and crafts, gardening, UTV rides with Dale, Jerry, Willie, Carol, and Al. She loved having fires and talking with her favorite people. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed decorating her trees and her house. It was a time of the year that family could not wait for. Amongst her favorite hobbies there was one thing she truly loved, and that was her moments spent with her family. She made every effort to attend all life events with her family and especially her grandchildren which she was very proud of. She will be missed dearly by all of us.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 26 at the Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel and also from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. Saturday, August 27 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. Services for Ginny will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 27 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau with Pastor Caroline Schwantes officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau

Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family with arrangements

John D. Jensen

John D. Jensen of Weston passed away at the age of 55 on August 20, 2022. John was surrounded by loved ones after a brief bout with cancer. He was born on September 15, 1966, the son of David and Barbara (Flaherty) Jensen.



John attended Middleton High School and furthered his education with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication/Public Relations at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. John married his ”person” Darcy Knapp on November 28, 2020. He worked as a project manager for Municipal Well And Pump and felt blessed every day of his employment with them.



John is survived by his wife: Darcy (Knapp) Jansen of Weston, children: Caylee Jensen (Mitchell Quaal) of Brainerd ,Minnesota, Taylor Jensen (Kelsi Morrow) of Prescott, stepsons: MacArthur Marco of Wausau, Murphy Marco, US Army, Thomas Harry of Wausau ,mother: Barbara (Flaherty) Jensen of Middleton, Michael (Pamela) Jensen of Spring Green, Elizabeth (Peter) Corning of Plymouth, Minnesota along with several nieces and nephews and extended family, not to mention his precious dog Gracie Jensen. He was preceded in death by his father David Robert Jensen and grandparents Leo and Edna Jensen and William and Josephine Flaherty.



To honor John‘s memory we are holding a celebration of life on September 17, 2022 at Trails End Lodge, Wausau from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. We invite anyone who knew John to attend and remember his wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in John’s honor to pancan.org.



“Everything is gonna be all right”

-Bob Marley

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements

Kathryn S. Groethe

At nightfall on June 16, 2022, Kathy Groethe died peacefully at the age of 93. Born to Emil and Coco Skerik, she was raised in northern Minnesota and received a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University, where she met her husband Alfred.

After devoting herself to raising six children, she taught home economics skills to visually impaired students at Northcentral Technical College. Kathy’s tireless energy reminded her family of the cobbler’s elves, who made shoes at night while the cobbler slept. Her family came to know Kathy’s elfin magic, waking up in the morning to find newly-sewn dresses or freshly-baked kringle. Kathy’s well-honed sense of hospitality always included generous portions of wonderful food. Sharing food was her way of expressing love for all who sat at her table, including both long-time friends and new faces.

She enjoyed learning new things at Garden Club, Antique Club, and Sons of Norway. Kathy was an enthusiastic gardener with a soft spot for struggling plants. Her interest in refinishing antique furniture led her to learn how to cane chairs and practice the rosemaling style of decorative painting. She loved travel. She read about it, dreamed about it, and took full advantage whenever an opportunity arose. Once she had only 24 hours to explore New York City—and wore out a brand-new pair of high heels that day! She particularly enjoyed family gatherings, where the house would be overflowing and there was always food and happy noise.

Kathy was active at Immanuel Lutheran Church and was blessed with many friends there. She enthusiastically participated in lefse-making for the yearly church bazaar. For decades, she could be counted on to provide dessert or a hot dish whenever a need arose.

She is survived by all her children — Reed Groethe (Nancy), Susan Graf (David), Rebecca Schmitt (John), Stephen Groethe (Karen), Jeffrey Groethe, and Kristin Groethe Marsh (Neil) — as well as her seven grandchildren — Jacob Groethe, Carrie Graf (Robb St. Lawrence), Erin Graf (Darryl Brown), Erica Schmitt, Britta Schmitt, Alexander Marsh, and Oliver Marsh — and one great-grandchild, Alma Graf St. Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Corrinne Skerik, her husband Alfred Groethe, her brother Richard Skerik, and her grandson Eric Groethe.

A memorial service will be held, at a date and place yet to be determined. Memorials are welcome and may be made to a favorite charity or an organization listed below. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St, Wausau WI 54403 Northcentral Technical College Foundation: Fund 0156 Al & Kathy Groethe Scholarship Endowment, 1000 W Campus Dr, Wausau WI 54401

Russell H. Erickson

Russell “Russ” H. Erickson was born on August 12, 1926, in Grantsburg, Wisconsin the only son of Hilmer O. and Mae I. (Swenson) Erickson.

Russ was loved by everyone he met. He and his wife Sandy lived in Tomahawk for many years. They were happily married for over 41 years. He was a loving stepfather to Sandy’s daughter Jill from a previous marriage. At the age of 54 he welcomed his very own child Dawn. He loved her to the max. In his retirement Russ loved doing mechanical work in his garage. For fun he loved camping, snowmobiling, canoeing, playing cards, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and just getting together with family and friend. Even after his stroke he enjoyed going to baseball games with family. He always loved being included in birthdays and Holidays. Even though he could not speak he could convey more warmth and love in a handshake than most men can convey in a conversation. He kissed many hands in his way of saying Thank You!

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, stepdaughter Jill (Tom) Parker of McCaskill, AR, daughter Dawn (Don) Calhoun of Wausau, three granddaughters Ella, Delilah, and Mercedes of Wausau, brothers-in-law Donald (Kathy) Crass of Goose Creek, S.C., and Jerry (Judy) Crass of Tomahawk, sisters-in-law Alicia Crass of Spokane, WA, and Mary (Rodney) Dering of Wausau. He is also survived by nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Irene (Ervin) Libecki, Harriet (Arthur) Lahl, and Ione (Marvin) Anderson, brothers-in-law Richard and Ronald Crass.

Funeral service for Russ will be held on Saturday, September 3 at Restoration Church, Wausau with Pastor Greg Schmidt officiating.

The family would like to thank St. Claires Hospital for the care given in his final day. They would also like to thank The Bay at Colonial Manor Nursing Home for the care given the last three in a half years.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gerald P. Bursky

After a long battle with cancer, Jerry Bursky passed peacefully into eternal life on July 29, 2022 at the age of 74. He died at home on the farm he loved with his family at his bedside.

He was born to Fred and Lucy (Gonsiorowski) Bursky on November 2, 1947 in Stevens Point, the youngest of 6 children. He grew up in Knowlton and graduated from Mosinee High School in 1966.

He served in the Army from 1967-1969 including 14 months at an artillery base on the Ho Chi Minh trail in Viet Nam. His experiences in the war were a constant influence for the rest of his life.

Jerry was united in marriage to Glenda Cartmill on April 27, 1968. She survives. Together they raised 3 wonderful children, Julie (Tom) Buerger, Laurie (Chad) Dix, and Gerald “JJ” Bursky Jr (Amy). His grandchildren, Tony (Kim) Buerger, Chloe Dix, Mya and Ella Kramp will also miss his presence as will great-granddaughters Emmie and Riley Buerger.

In 1971 Jerry and Glenda were able to realize their dream of owning a farm with the purchase of a 160 acre farm in the town of Knowlton where they were blessed to be able to raise their family on a grade A dairy farm, providing invaluable life experiences to their children. Jerry loved tilling the land and working in the woods logging and cutting firewood. He and his son worked together there and these were some of his most cherished memories. He had a natural gift for repairing anything mechanical, a skill he proudly passed on to his son. His other favorite activity on the farm was baling hay and competing to see who could pile the most road-worthy load.

Aside from his love of the land, Jerry was an avid softball player and participated in several leagues throughout the years. He was also a skilled white tail hunter as evidenced by the several mounts and racks still decorating the walls of the farmhouse. He loved the peace and solitude of bow season and looked forward to leading the “gang” during the gun deer season every year until his health no longer cooperated.

He was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church, Stevens Point, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

Jerry is also survived by two sisters, Maxine (Don) Gorski, and Carol (James) Cartmell, and a brother Melvin (Mary). He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Cletus (Myrna) and a sister Rita (Sven) Hanson.

The family is deeply grateful to the Veterans Administration, Aspirus Regional Cancer Center and Aspirus Hospice for excellent care and support through the years.

A memorial service will be held on October 15 at St Paul Lutheran Church 1919 Wyatt Ave, Stevens Point at 11:00. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Judith M. Cohen

Judith M. Cohen, 66, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Sylvan Crossing, Stevens Point.

Judith was born on June 22, 1956 in Chicago, the daughter of Edwin and Charlotte (Klabacha) Nivenski.

Judith was employed at Underwriters Laboratory for several years. She enjoyed reading, attending church service and watching wildlife.

Judith is survived by distant relatives. Judith was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Cemetery, Bevent. Sr. Mary Ellen Diermeier will officiate.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Donna J. Kuehl

Donna Kuehl, Weston, joined her Lord on August 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Donna was born January 2, 1950 in Elmwood, Wisconsin to Herman and Lorraine (Hei) Kuehl. She grew up on the family farm and was active in Pierce County 4-H. After graduating from Elmwood High School, she attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. Even though her jobs took her to new homes, and on trips across the country, she still visited her hometown often.

Time with family was always an important piece of her life. She was there to cheer on her nieces and nephew at ball games, applaud at dance recitals and plays, and always encouraged each of them to achieve their goals. Her laughter and smile warmed our family gatherings – from holidays and celebrations to simple game nights.

She also found love and joy in her church family. The fellowship she found through Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society (LWMS) and Mountain of the Lord Lutheran church was a key part of her life. Her work through LWMS and church filled her heart, and she looked forward to each gathering and new project.

Donna was a passionate quilter, creating many beautiful quilts and other fiber pieces. She was always looking to learn more about her art and enjoyed taking classes to further her skills.

Donna was a lifelong learner and voracious reader, with a keen interest in learning new things, as well as keeping up with the political scene. She was an avid sports fan, following the Brewers, Packers and college basketball (and a frequent winner of March Madness brackets).

The family would like to send a special thank you to her friend, Rita Dickson, who worked tirelessly as Donna’s advocate when we were unable to be there with her. Rita’s devotion as her friend was unequaled and we cannot adequately express our appreciation.

Donna was preceded in death by her father Herman, mother Lorraine, brother Tom and sister Judith (Martens). She is survived by brother Jim (Virginia) Kuehl; nephew Michael (Christine) Martens; niece Jennifer (Paul) Loucks; grand-nieces Greta Martens (Alex Schmidt) and Emma, Kate and Laurel Loucks; and grand-nephew Carl Martens.

We already miss her smile, warm laughter, good conversation (sprinkled with a sly sense of humor), unending support and generosity.

A service will be held Tuesday, August 30 at 1:00 pm at Mountain of the Lord Lutheran Church at 224650 Bittersweet Road, Rib Mountain, WI. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 11:00 am. A private burial at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Rock Elm, WI will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Donna’s name to Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society.