WAUSAU – Talia Schlindwein placed second to lead the Wausau East/West girls golf team to the team victory at the opening leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament series on Wednesday at Trapp River Golf Course.

Wausau East/West was first with a score of 186, three strokes ahead of Marshfield. Stevens Point took third with a 193, Wisconsin Rapids was fourth with a 214 and D.C. Everest fifth with a 233.

Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point was meet medalist with a 39, one shot ahead of Schlindwein. Stevens Point’s Ava Drederiksen was third with a 41.

Ayla Trollop tied for fourth with a 46, Julia Engebretson and Ella Wendling tied for 12th with 50s, and Natalie Doring had a 59 for Wausau East/West.

Mansi Peters had a 51, Emily Jacobson shot a 55, Emily Weitz had a 63, and Sydney Wagman and Elizabeth Koening both had 64s for D.C. Everest.

Wausau East/West will compete at the Waunakee Invitational on Thursday.

The second leg of the tournament is Monday at Crane Meadows Golf Course in Wausau, with D.C. Everest serving as the host.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament

Meet No. 1, Aug. 24, at Trapp River Golf Course, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Wausau East/West 186; 2. Marshfield 189; 3. Stevens Point 193; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 214; 5. D.C. Everest 233.

Individual results: 1. Riley Pechinski (SP) 39; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 40; 3. Ava Drederiksen (SP) 41; 4. Logan Vollert (WR), Lili Anaya (MAR) and Ayla Trollop (WAU) 46; 7. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 47; 8. McKenzie Holm (MAR) and Brielle Lenz (MAR) 48; 10. Clare Vaiu (SP) and Raina Manlick (MAR) 49; 12. Julia Engebretson (WAU) and Ella Wendling (WAU) 50; 14. Mansi Peters (DC) 51; 15. Claire Ninneman (WR) 52; 16. Emily Jacobson (DC) 55; 17. Natalie Henslin (WR) 56; 18. Natalie Doering (WAU) 59; 19. Ava Fetterer (WR) 60; 20. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) 62; 21. Emily Weitz (DC) 63; 22. Sydney Wagman (DC), Elizabeth Koenig (DC), Skylar Millan (SP) and Faith Stremkowski (SP) 64.