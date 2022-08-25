Wausau Pilot & Review

Well-behaved dogs (and their owners and friends) are invited to a fundraising event this weekend at Burks Bar in Wausau, with food, music, prizes and fun – along with adoptable dogs in search of a forever home.

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event is set from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Burks, 4711 Stewart Ave. Wausau. A doggie pool will be available to keep furry friends cool and comfortable.

Dogs attending must be vaccinated, leashed and well-behaved. Enjoy a day of cool drinks, hot dogs and brats, moonshine and more. (Puppy kisses included – at no charge.)

The event is in support of Fetch Foster & Rescue, a nonprofit organization that helps dogs find permanent, loving homes. Fetch takes its time getting to know the dogs in their care while striving to understand the best possible environment for them to succeed. Behavior and medical issues are addressed and worked on while in foster care homes, which have a limit of two dogs to ensure environments are low-stress and individualized attention is given to each dog. Learn more about Fetch here.

For more information, follow the Burks Bar Facebook page.