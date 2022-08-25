WAUSAU — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld will participate in a main street business tour today, Aug. 25, with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, Wausau Chamber of Commerce and Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau as part of a series of statewide visits to highlight the impact of Gov. Tony Evers’ investments in communities across Wisconsin.
The secretary-designee will meet with business owners, discuss ongoing recovery efforts, and visit established as well as up-and-coming businesses that received pandemic relief from Evers.
Tour schedule
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Tour will include the following stops:
- Grand Theater, 401 N. Fourth St.
- Eboni Fashions, 300 N. Third St.
- The Mint Cafe, 422 N. Third St.