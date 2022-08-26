Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chippewa Falls jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and never trailed as it defeated D.C. Everest 35-21 in a nonconference football game Thursday at Chippewa Falls High School.

Jack Bobinski tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Preston Miller midway through the second quarter to bring D.C. Everest to within a 14-7 score that held until halftime, but the Evergreens could not forge ahead as Chippewa Falls scored three TDs in the second half to maintain its lead.

Bobinski added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Cayden Bangtson had a 3-yard TD run in the fourth to finish off D.C. Everest’s scoring.

Miller caught eight passes for 126 yards as Bobinski completed 13 of 24 for 194 passing yards. Bangtson added 62 rushing yards for the Evergreens.

Arlin Sangster had two of D.C. Everest’s five sacks and finished with seven tackles, as did Wyatt Geier and Dylan Neuendank. Carson Davczyk led the Evergreens’ defense with eight tackles.

Chippewa Falls (2-0) statistics were not reported.

D.C. Everest (1-1) will open its Valley Football Association schedule at home at Stiehm Stadium against Appleton West on Sept. 2. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.