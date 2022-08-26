By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau could soon be home to an adult football team, depending on the results of a new survey created by a man who formerly managed a nonprofit team in McKinney, Texas.

D.J. Berens, who was born and raised in Wausau and recently moved back to the area, said he’ll organize a team in Wausau if he finds enough community interest. The anonymous survey, found here, does not collect any identifying information.

“I found the venture to be personally rewarding and equally beneficial for young men in that community,” Berens said.

Programs like these, Berens said, provide structure for players no longer supported by their high school athletic programs. Aside from providing a chance to continue playing organized football well into adulthood, adult football leagues also offer aspiring professionals a chance to continue practicing their craft in hopes of catching the eye of an NFL scout or college recruiter, according to SportsRec. Without a viable minor-league system in place, scouts and recruiters often keep tabs on adult football leagues in hopes of unearthing hidden gems. Adult leagues allow players to stay in shape and improve their skills in case they ever do get a shot at stardom.

Since the population of the local area is significantly different from that of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Berens said he needs to know if there is sufficient interest for a football team in the area. The survey will help him decide.

“From the survey responses, I can determine if the venture is going to be worth the time, money, and effort before continuing,” Like any survey, the more voluntary responses I have, the more validity I can lend to the assumptions I’m making.”

Players would need to be a minimum of 18 years of age to play. There is no upper age limit, but Berens said most players are between 18-40. There are no age restrictions for coaches, administrators or support staff.

“In total, we want to field a team of no fewer than 55 players,” Berens said. “We also have room for an unlimited practice squad, so in theory there is no upper limit to the number of players on the team.”

So far, Berens hasn’t chosen a league to join but is eyeing the possibility of the Northern Lights Football League, which has teams throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The nearest team is the Marshfield Bandits.

Tryouts would begin this fall with training camp in January and preseason beginning outdoors in April.

Coaches of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join. Coaches and staff are unpaid volunteers but still would interview for positions. The full list of positions is in one of the questions on the survey.

Access the survey here.