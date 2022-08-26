Yasha Dalheimer

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.

Yasha (James) Joseph Dalheimer was born on August 22, 1945, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was the natural son of Martha L. Myszka and R. C. Benaszewski. He was the much-loved son of Frances (Vrobel) and Ervin Dalheimer, their family of four residing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He often expressed his appreciation for all the people who loved, helped and taught him.

After attending Regis High School in Eau Claire, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English from UW Eau Claire, and a master’s degree in English from the University of Iowa. His professors influenced him throughout his career. When a professor told him the Russian name for James, he knew that would be his name – Yasha, which he made legal. A google search of his name revealed that it had been sent into space on a list with other earthling names.

He had a natural talent for learning the Russian language, and he traveled many times in Europe and the Soviet Union. In 1968 he was part of a program sponsored by Radio Liberty, improving his Russian and knowledge of the country, traveling on the Trans-Siberian Railway.

For 39 years, Yasha was a high school English teacher. He taught briefly in New Richmond; Chippewa Falls; Stephenson, Michigan; and St. John’s Military Academy, Delafield. He never taught at a driving school. Bozhe moi. People might not know that he also played the violin in the Wausau Symphony Orchestra, and enjoyed skiing trips with friends to the UP and the western U.S.

In December, 1972, he joined the faculty at Wausau East High School, in Wausau, Wisconsin, where he made life-long friends. For many rewarding years he instilled a love for fine literature in his students, assigning challenges: Brothers Karamozov, Grapes of Wrath. He believed in teenagers and the ability of his “Duckies” to do their best in reading and in imaginative writing. Yasha was also a devoted Forensics director. He retired from the Wausau School District in 2007. Then he began a new career as a popular substitute teacher. “Yasha’s here today!”

In 1987, after snowshoeing in for miles from Gogebic 505, he bought 13 acres on the Lake Superior shoreline, and he began his relationship with ravines, culverts, chain saws and Lake Superior sunsets. Through his usual hard work, he created Camp Karma, a beautiful natural park. He was helped by acts of friendship such as clearing brush, crafting a “new” trailer and building bridges over the ravine creek and some stairs down to the shore. He loved the force of the November gales, and he loved sharing his land with anyone who would visit the northern edge of the country, and maybe ride the horses to the Black River.

Dilly beans, rhubarb pie, borscht and Russian black bead, butter – he was a great cook who loved to fill his dining room with his families and friends. The organic beans were from his garden, with its four 75-foot bean rows. He enjoyed canning his harvest, especially enjoying the smell of the ingredients packed into the jars for bread-and-butter pickles.

If he wasn’t in the yard crawling through the pickle patch, chopping wood or fixing something with a helpful neighbor, he was probably reading a book or watching public television or Ancient Aliens, conducting a past-life regression, playing with the parrot and the dog, or laughing on the phone. The parrot, who sounded just like Yasha saying, “What? Ok, bye.” He enjoyed helping people, neighborhood happy hours and time away for dinner and a movie with old friends. He seemed larger than life, and unstoppable.

Yasha was genuine and lived a simple but rich life. He had a love for humanity and an enthusiastic view, looking forward to what he would enjoy and learn from his encounters with people. Later this season, one of his great shoreline driftwood fires will honor the passing of this good spirit.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the horses, Misha and Vanya; the Norwegian Elk Hounds – Kira, Bjorn and Berta; the parrot, Mira. There was always a new pet to love.

He is survived by two sisters, Terri Hagmann (Chuck), Footville, Wisconsin; Sandi Menze (John), Glendale Heights, Illinois; and one brother, Dennis Zielinski (Cindy), Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his dear nieces and nephews and other relatives, close friends and good neighbors. His good puppy, Freya, and his parrot, Tadju, have been tended by neighbors and will be given a home by family members.

Brainard Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sylvan Hill Park on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 1 to 4pm. With a program at 2:00. Please bring your own chairs, and maybe a story.

Sylvan Hill Park

1329 Sylvan Street

Wausau, WI 54403

Memorial donations can be sent to Wausau East High School, directed to the Yasha Dalheimer Scholarship Fund, to be given to a student entering the field of secondary education.

Wausau East High School

Attn: Business Office

2607 N 18th Street

Wausau, WI 54403

Elizabeth A. Elfe

On August 18th Beth Elfe passed away unexpectedly while at her Green Bay home. She was 38.

Beth is preceded in death by her Maternal Grand-Parents, Bob and Alice Huntington and her Paternal Grandparents Lee and Hilda Elfe. She is survived by her Brother, Dan Elfe, her Father, Terry Elfe, her Mother, Jean Stahl and her Step-Father Rick Stahl. Also her parakeet JoJo.

Beth was born in Wausau and graduated from Wausau West High in 2002. After graduation she attended the UW Marathon Campus, after getting her Associates Degree, moved to Green Bay to attend UW Green Bay where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Photo Journalism. While attending UWGB, she was a reporter for the schools newspapers. After graduating, she worked for Menard’s and Dish Network. She was employed at United Healthcare, at the time of her death, as an Enrollment/Eligibility Representative in the Encoding Department.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday August 29th, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Livestream will be available for those unable to attend.



Beth was a lover of all animals so in lieu of Flowers, the Family ask that you donate to the A.S.P.C.A. or Humane Society of your choice, in her name.

Eleanor R. Brown

Eleanor R. Brown, age of 97, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Wellington Place, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin.

Eleanor was born on May 9, 1925, to Helen (Neuman) and Elmer Kuether Sr. She was united in marriage to George Brown on June 7, 1947. Over the years, Eleanor and George enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. They had lived in Milwaukee for 40 years and she worked 37 years at Master Lock.

Eleanor had enjoyed many past times, including gardening, helping with funeral meals at church, and working on the History Committee at St. Paul’s.

Eleanor is survived by her sister, Marcia Kutchera, sister-in-law, Carol Kuether, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, her siblings; Elmer Kuether Jr., Arlene Porath, Beverly Helke, James Kuether, Myron Kuether, John Kuether, Barbara Rux, and Barry Kuether.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel. A visitation will take place prior to service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take following the service at Pine Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Wellington Place and Aspirus Hospice for their care and support.

The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

LaVerne L. Henrichs

LaVerne Henrichs, 90, town of Hamburg, joined our heavenly family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

He was born July 15, 1932, to the late Leslie and Minnie (Hanke) Henrichs in the township of Hamburg. He attended Salem School. LaVerne started his truck driving career early when he drove milk truck for Mullins Cheese, even before having a license. He proudly served our country as a member of the Army from 1952-1961.

LaVerne married his one true love, Joyce (Augustine) Henrichs, on September 3, 1955 in Pine City, Minnesota. Together, they built a home in the township of Hamburg, where the Lord blessed them with seven boys. LaVerne drove truck for many different companies with most of his driving years being for Able Distributing. He enjoyed hunting, working in the woods, mowing the lawn at church, and participating in snowmobiling events. He was an active member of snowmobile clubs for over 50 years and was a founding member of the A&H and Hamburg clubs, as well as the Marathon County Snowmobile Council.

LaVerne will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family: Michael (Julie) Henrichs, Mark (Tammy) Henrichs, Tim (Stacy) Henrichs, and Todd (Michelle) Henrichs; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Blasky, Shawn (Kate) Henrichs, Scott (Melissa) Henrichs, Michelle (Aaron) Henrichs, Taylor (Dylan) Henrichs, Morgan (Colin) Henrichs, Matthew Bell, and Michael Bell; ten great-grandchildren, Korbyn, Karsyn, Jayden, Travis, Kamryn, Jesse, Kendra, Jordan, Andrew, and Sadie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is survived in death by one sister, Mavis (Eldred) Nehrbass. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce, three infant sons, his parents, four brothers (Emery, Haron, Wallace, Elton), and two sisters (Evelyn, Arlene).

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Rev. Don Love will officiate. Friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers monetary donations to be made in LaVerne’s honor to St. John’s maintenance fund.

Irene B. Riehle

Irene Betty Ann Riehle, 85, Athens, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

She was born August 29, 1936, in Wausau, daughter of the late Harry and Lucy (Felzkowski) Dahl. On August 4, 1956, she married Herbert Riehle at St. Francis Catholic Church, Merrill. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2018.

Irene attended Maine School and Wausau High School. She worked many jobs throughout her life including Kozy Korner in Merrill, The Palms Supper Club in Wausau, dairy farming, working in ginseng gardens, babysitting, a caregiver, the St. Anthony’s School kitchen and the kitchen at Wausau Child Care. Irene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and most of all cherished being a homemaker.

Irene loved gardening, canning, polka music, puzzle books, feeding and watching the birds, cooking and baking. She got many requests to make her delicious Fudge Meltaway bars which were her special recipe, and she made them for anyone that requested them. She shared her recipe with others, but they never seemed to taste as wonderful as hers! Above all she was so very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Survivors include her children, Shirley (Leon) Lewandowski, Portage, WI; Steven (Jean) Riehle, Merrill, WI; Scott Riehle, Wausau, WI; Susan (John) Kamenick, Mosinee, WI; Sally Ziech, Wisconsin Dells, WI; Stanley (Marcia) Riehle, Fenwood, WI; Stephen (Sara) Riehle, Wausau, WI; and Stacie (Frankie) Ziegel, Tomahawk, WI; 18 grandchildren, Mandy Butterworth, Travis (Mo) Williams, Kelli (Nick) Weinberger, Christopher (Kristen) Lewandowski, Tyler (Chelsea) Riehle, Ashley (Chris) Riehle, Brandon (Katrina) Riehle, Brett (Brenna) Riehle, Brittney Riehle, Dylan (Ashley) Kamenick, Melaney (Lukas) Kamenick, Kaitlyn (Ben) Cummings, Zachary Ziech, Madilyn Ziech, Lilyan Ziech, Courtney Harris, Sami Riehle and Sophie Riehle,12 great grandchildren, son in law Bruce Abt, and sister in law, Coletta Mader. She is also survived by her loving cat Sneakers, this special homeless kitty wandered into her house one day and she gave her a very loving home, she loved her so much!

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrie Abt, stepfather Raymond Fellbaum, brother in laws John Riehle, Arnold Riehle, Jerry Mader and Frank Ley, sister in laws Esther Ley, Rita Riehle and Merceda Riehle.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Wilma P. Wilkinson

Wilma P. Wilkinson (Kading), 92, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 under the care of Interim Hospice at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weston.

She was born April 18, 1930 in Middleton, WI and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edna (Brockmann) Kading.

Wilma enjoyed traveling, live musical productions and visiting friends in Arizona. Most days, Wilma would simply drive her car for hours through the countryside to just see nature’s beauty. She was fond of crocheting and needlepoint work, making many lovely towels to give as gifts. Wilma also looked forward to the weekly card games with her close circle of friends. Her love of birds was very apparent with her large collection of loon figurines, bird inspired artwork and many bird feeders throughout her lawn. She was also a member of the National Audubon Society. Wilma was a proud and kind hearted woman who would go out of her way to assist anyone in need, helping family and friends as much as she could never wanting anything in return.

She is survived by grandson Jamie Hodgson and his wife Malinda.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son Daniel, brother Orville and brother Rolland.

The family would like to extend great appreciation to her care team of Nancy, Rachele, Tim and Joy with Interim HealthCare Hospice for their excellent care of Wilma during her end of life journey.

Per wishes of Wilma, no services will be held at this time. Family will hold a private memorial at a future date in Mazomaine WI.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Neil R. Kuckkahn

Neil Raymond Kuckkahn passed away August 20th, 2022 at the age of 89 at home in Mosinee with his cherished

family nearby.

Neil was born May 13, 1933 to the late William Kuckkahn and Effie (Larson) Kuckkahn.

Neil was 1 of 9 children: William, Maureen, Sandra, Dean, Dale, Judy, Kathy and Greg.

He lost many beloved family members, his younger sister Kathy Budreau, his brother William (Bill) Kuckkahn, his sisters in law, Delores (Bill Kuckkahn), Diane (Dale) Kuckkahn), Margaret (Eugene Figlinski), nephew Gregy Kuckkahn and nieces Darci Clark and Terry Kuckkahn.

He graduated from Arbor Vitae Woodruff school in 1951. In 1953 he was drafted in the Korean conflict and stationed in England for 2 years. His duty assignment was

Company B with the 804th Engineer Aviation Battalion as an ordinance mechanic. After discharge he became employed by Coca Cola Co and later by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton WI. He continued working in the heavy equipment industry the rest of his working life, retiring from Galvin Tractor.

Neil married his wife Doris Figlinski Kuckkahn on October 5th, 1960. They had 5 children, Neil II, Susan, Kelly (Tim) Pozorski, Diane (Kenneth Iczkowski), Laurie Kuckkahn

(Michael Brod). His beloved grandchildren, Chaise Kuckkahn (Kristin Selchow), Bryce Krause (Sarah) Hitzemann), Brennen Pozorski, Haley Iczikowski and Blake

Pozorski and great grandchildren, Jacob, Lily Jo and Grace Kuckkahn.

Neil was very talented and used his talents to help others. He was known for restoring salvaged vehicles and restoring them to pristine condition. He was diligent and

meticulous in all he did. Neil was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 28th, 1959 . Neil loved people and would often share his Bible based hope for the future of the earth and the relief that would be given to all those who lost loved ones in death based on the promise of Christs ransom.

He was always concerned when he heard of someone in need and made sure that he contributed his talents in whatever way he could, whether fixing an automobile or making home repairs or in any other way he was able.

He was the rock and anchor of his family and he will be

sorely missed.

Funeral Services

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

226250 Hummingbird Rd

Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

September 17, 2022

1:00PM Visitation

2:00PM. Service

Those who would like to attend via Zoom Conferencing

can use the link below:

Zoom ID: 89914177874

Passcode: 650223

Edna R Borgen

Edna R Borgen, 92, of Amherst passed away on 8-24-2022 at Whispering Pines in Plover, Wi. Edna was born on 12-16-1929 in Stevens Point, to Dave and Ruth Field. Her family lived on Field Island on the Wisconsin River until she was 5. They then moved to River Drive, Plover. Edna graduated from PJ Jacobs HS and worked as a telephone operator. She met her husband Keith Borgen in 1948 and they were married on March 25, 1950. They raised 4 children on a farm in Amherst, Wi.

Edna enjoyed living on the farm and spent summers tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a great cook and baker and used fresh berries from the garden for pies and jams. She was a member of the Amherst Garden Club and was active in their church in the women’s group. She worked in the school lunch program at Amherst school until her retirement, a job she really enjoyed. She was an excellent seamstress, artist, and floral designer. Edna and Keith developed a keen interest in snowmobiling in their working years, and enjoyed many hours riding and gathering with neighbors and friends. After Edna’s children were older she found time to greatly enjoy golfing with her friends. She and Keith played couples occasionally also. She loved being a grandmother, and great grandmother. Many days were spent watching after the little ones that would beg to go to the farm. They loved camping with special friends, and summers were full of that in their retirement years, always including family and grandkids and great food. In the later years they found pleasure sitting on the big porch looking out into the front pasture of their beautiful farm. Edna and Keith were married for 70 years.

Survivors include her children- Ken (Dianne)Plover, Son in law Mike Skalski Lake Jackson, Tx, Donna (Jim) Sowka Plover, Wayne Scandinavia. She is survived by 13 grandchildren Michael(Kayla)Borgen, Margo(Jackson) Smith, Mitchell(Kendal)Borgen, Matthew, Maddy and Marcus Borgen. Keith (Tanya) Borgen, Rachel (Mike) Crubaugh. Lauren (Patrick) Dailey, Daniel (Shannon) Sowka. Kristina Skalski, Michelle (Kent) Kessler, Kevin (Teresa) Skalski. She is survived by 16 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Brynn, and Kinsley (Mike) Borgen, Will and Ben Smith (Margo), George and McCoy (Mitch)Borgen, Luke and Cole (Keith) Borgen, Emmett and Jackson (Rachel) Crubaugh, Joe and Lena (Lauren) Dailey, Harrison (Daniel)Sowka. Kate and Claire (Michelle) Kessler. One brother- John(Gloria) and their children Dave & Kim.

Edna was predeceased by her Folks, husband Keith, daughter Kathy (Skalski), and sister Mary Foster.

Visitation will be on Saturday Sept. 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst. Funeral service at 10:30 with Rev. Gretchen Anderson Officiating, followed by Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery Amherst. A meal will be served immediately after at the Church.

We would like to thank Whispering Pines, and The Lodge Assisted Living facilities in Plover, also Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Edna and her family truly appreciate ALL on these staffs for the help and concern given us.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS