Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The Wausau West girls won the team title and the boys finished third at the season-opening Rhinelander Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Rhinelander High School.

The West girls finished with 38 points, well ahead of second-place Lakeland, which had 60. Wausau East was third with 94 points and D.C. Everest took fifth with 111 points in the Large School standings.

Noran Gremban of Northland Pines won the girls race in 19:11.0, 40 seconds in front of runner-up Sara Mlodik of D.C. Everest (19:51.6).

Maria Selting also placed fourth for D.C. Everest in 21:48.7.

Elexa Marciniak led West with a ninth-place finish in 22:48.0. Celia Sinz took 12th (23:13.0), Leah Ottosen was 14th (23:23.8), Victoria Myers finished 15th (23:33.8) and Ashley Danielson was 19th (23:47.1) for the Warriors.

Ashley Bass led Wausau East, taking 16th in 23:38.4 and Ellerie Cover was 39th in 25:28.3.

Lakeland’s Owen Clark won the boys race in 17:31.7, 10 seconds ahead of Crandon’s Taylor Karcz, to lead the Thunderbirds to the boys team title.

Lakeland finished with 49 points, just two better than Wausau East. West was third with 68 and D.C. Everest fifth with 124.

Erek Ross led Wausau East, taking third in 17:48.3, with Taylen Taylor (16th, 20:13.8) and Logan Pike (17th, 20:15.3) adding top-20 finishes for the Lumberjacks.

Josh Neilitz took seventh for Wausau West in 19:02.2, and Tate Minnihan led D.C. Everest with a 31st-place finish in 21:10.7.

D.C. Everest will be back in action Sept. 1 at the Marathon Invitational at Nine Mile Recreation Park in Rib Mountain. Wausau East and Wausau West are off until Sept. 10 when it will compete at the Stevens Point Invitational at Standing Rock Park.

Rhinelander Cross Country Invitational

Aug. 25, at Rhinelander High School

Girls

Large School team scores: 1. Wausau West 38; 2. Lakeland 60; 3. Wausau East 94; 4. Rhinelander 101; 5. D.C. Everest 111; 6. Northland Pines 173; 7. Merrill 174.

Small School team scores: 1. Tomahawk 24; 2. Crandon 44; 3. Suring 65.

Top 10, and Wausau West, Wausau East and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Noran Gremban (NP) 19:11.0; 2. Sara Mlodik (DC) 19:51.6; 3. Grace Kern (LAK) 21:41.5; 4. Maria Selting (DC) 21:48.7; 5. Kallie Volk (TL) 21:49.4; 6. Rachel Reily (TOM) 22:30.3; 7. Sophia Nafziger (TL) 22:44.6; 8. Morgan Hansmann (TOM) 22:46.5; 9. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 22:48.0; 10. Alexis Schallock (CR) 22:59.1; 12. Celia Sinz (WW) 23:13.0; 14. Leah Ottosen (WW) 23:23.8; 15. Victoria Myers (WW) 23:33.8; 16. Ashley Bass (WE) 23:38.4; 19. Ashley Danielson (WW) 23:47.1; 20. Claire Chellevold (WW) 23:49.3; 25. Hailey Valiska (WE) 24:08.5; 33. Madylin Phelps (WW) 24:45.8; 34. Zoe Swanson (WW) 24:48.3; 35. Lauren Edwards (WW) 24:59.6; 38. Adah Boyd (WW) 25:05.6; 39. Ellerie Cover (WE) 25:28.3; 41. Maddie Murphy (WE) 25:28.3; 45. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 25:36.1; 46. Lily Nordin (WW) 25:36.7; 47. Rose Selle (WW) 25:37.2; 48. Margaret Bennett (WE) 25:41.8; 51. Sophie Sinz (WW) 25:58.2; 56. Lauren Pyevich (WW) 26:30.0; 59. Layla Boyd (WW) 26:53.3; 60. Madeline Hahn (WW) 26:58.7; 63. Sheila Danielson (WW) 27:21.8; 64. Ella Kasper (WE) 27:23.3; 68. Rowan Ballard (WE) 27:33.3; 72. Lauren Bouffleur (DC) 27:53.1; 73. Christiana Nordstrom (WW) 27:54.0; 82. Haileyanna Schober (DC) 28:41.2; 83. Krista Via (DC) 28:43.9; 90. Hailey Bass (WE) 29:18.6; 91. Maggie Schmidt (WW) 29:21.2; 92. Amanda Straub (WW) 29:33.5; 95. Lucy Wright (WE) 30:16.5; 109. Violet Abt (DC) 33:01.5; 110. Ceclia Hoffman (DC) 33:03.6; 111. Madisyn Paradowski (DC) 33:12.6; 113. Lindsey Moses (DC) 33:53.6.

Boys

Large School team scores: 1. Lakeland 49; 2. Wausau East 51; 3. Wausau West 68; 4. Rhinelander 75; 5. D.C. Everest 124; 6. Merrill 139.

Small School team scores: 1. Tomahawk 23; 2. Menominee Indian 45; 3. Crandon 61.

Top 10, and Wausau West, Wausau East and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Owen Clark (LAK) 17:31.7; 2. Taylor Karcz (CR) 17:41.3; 3. Erek Ross (WE) 17:48.3; 4. Ashton Bremer (LAK) 18:47.2; 5. Logan Higgins (ANT) 18:49.0; 6. Adisun Romprey (LW) 18:59.5; 7. Josh Neilitz (WW) 19:02.2; 8. Greyson Gremban (RH) 19:12.9; 9. Owen Dickrell (TOM) 19:16.7; 10. Cody Ruetz (RH) 19:17.6; 16. Taylen Taylor (WE) 20:13.8; 17. Logan Pike (WE) 20:15.3; 20. Evan Fuchs (DC) 20:25.9; 23. Lucas Hager (WW) 20:48.0; 26. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 20:58.3; 27. David Sklow (WE) 20:59.7; 31. Tate Minnihan (DC) 21:10.7; 33. Will Butalla (WW) 21:23.6; 35. Nick Johnkoski (WE) 21:34.5; 36. Henry Ruffi (WW) 21:35.4; 43. Sam Keffeler (WW) 22:13.4; 45. Levi Mathias (WW) 22:17.2; 47. Darius Yanez (WE) 22:20.0; 49. Dakota Myers (WW) 22:22.7; 50. Will Zastrow (WW) 22:33.2; 55. Elliot Barber (WE) 22:50.1; 56. Graham Paulkner (WE) 22:56.8; 58. Breton Wayde (WW) 23:00.0; 59. James Dadabo (DC) 23:06.8; 60. Ben Monarski (WE) 23:08.9; 63. Matie Noorullah (WE) 23:24.2; 67. Shiloh Burgess (DC) 23:31.4; 69. Chris Zamzow (DC) 23:48.4; 71. Jacob Anderson (WE) 24:02.3; 73. Arik Bauer (DC) 24:07.4; 79. Christian Simonsen (DC) 24:47.7; 81. Grant Russell (WW) 24:51.3; 83. Peyton Fuller (WW) 24:57.6; 85. River Koy (WW) 24:58.8; 87. Nils Belmas (WE) 25:24.7; 88. Nate Pease (WW) 25:26.9; 89. Wyatt Spromberg (WW) 25:37.9; 91. Kolby Pesanka (DC) 26:00.7; 92. Christian Lee (DC) 26:19.9; 93. Isaac Tomaczeski (WE) 26:26.5; 94. Oliver Hornby (WE) 26:26.9; 96. Chrsitian Krezine (WE) 26:34.8; 104. Roman Naber (WE) 28:07.0; 108. Nate Hahn (WW) 29:41.5; 109. Andrew Hanson (DC) 29:47.7; 112. Wyatt Steele (WW) 33:05.1; 113. Achilles Khang (DC) 33:38.4.