Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – D.C. Everest scored three times in the opening 10 minutes of game and that proved to be enough as it shut out Appleton North 3-0 in a nonconference boys soccer game Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Hezekiah Mletzko scored at the 4:55 and 6:42 marks, and Landon Gray added another goal at 9:40 of the first half to give the Evergreens a quick 3-0 lead.

The advantage held the rest of the way as D.C. Everest held North to five shots on goal, all of which were saved by Jacob Lorge.

D.C. Everest (1-1) will play Green Bay Preble at Appleton North on Saturday.