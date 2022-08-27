MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to try hunting this year. To get started, sign up for a safety course, as it’s never too early for new hunters to take a hunter education course or for experienced hunters to retake it as a refresher.

More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must complete a hunter education course and have a hunter education certification on file to purchase any hunting license in Wisconsin unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Anyone aged 17 and under must complete an in-person course.

There are three ways to earn a hunter education certification:

Online + Field Day – In this class, students complete training both online and in-person with one day of training with a certified instructor. This class is a good fit for a person who has handled firearms or is planning to hunt with someone with more experience to learn from. There are 4 to 6 hours of firearm handling opportunities in this class. All age groups are welcome.

Traditional Class – This class offers students a more hands-on approach, as they will work with a certified instructor over a few days. Most students and families enjoy this option because they can do it right in their community. This option provides students with opportunities to handle hunting equipment and covers topics like safe hunting practices, shooting and more. In-person feedback from instructors also enhances student learning. All age groups are welcome

Online Only (18+ Only) – Students who choose this option spend multiple hours studying and completing modules online. A passing score on the final exam is necessary to be certified. This option is a great fit for students with a connection or mentorship within the shooting sports to help establish and strengthen their skills and lessons learned. This course is only for those aged 18 and above.

Before enrolling in any course, interested students must first obtain a Wisconsin Customer ID number.

For more information on course options, links to enroll and cost, visit the DNR’s Outdoor Skills Safety Education webpage.