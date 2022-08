Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – Jacob Lorge saved all eight shots he saw in goal to lead the D.C. Everest boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Green Bay Preble at the Appleton North Invitational on Saturday.

Everest won both games of the tournament to improve to 2-1 this season.

Hezekiah Mletzko scored on an assist from Raul Rosales with 1:55 to go in the first half for the game’s only goal.

D.C. Everest will open its Wisconsin Valley Conference season at Wausau East on Thursday.