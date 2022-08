Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Andrew Sutton scored four times for La Crosse Aquinas in a 4-2 win over Wausau East in a nonconference boys soccer game Saturday at East High School.

Brecken Bancuk and Jose Fernandez had goals for Wausau East, which falls to 0-2 to start the 2022 season.

George Vang and Kaedyn Kelly had assists for the Lumberjacks, and Aidan Haugen had five saves in goal for East.

East will host D.C. Everest in its Wisconsin Valley Conference opener Thursday at 5 p.m.