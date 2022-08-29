Wausau Pilot & Review

A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said.

The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver still in the vehicle, which had rolled over after the driver lost control on a curve. A firearm was in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was placed through field sobriety tests before being transported to Aspirus Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. He was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

No other information was immediately released.