Wausau Pilot & Review

THREE LAKES – The defending WIAA 8-player football state champion Wausau Newman Catholic Cardinals opened its 2022 season Friday night with a resounding 53-6 win over Three Lakes.

Newman quarterback Conner Krach threw for 105 yards and ran for 53 more and two touchdowns.

Thomas Bates had a team-high 115 rushing yards and two scores, Matthew Hamilton added another rushing touchdown, and Tyler Ackermann picked off three passes and ran two of them back for scores for the Cardinals.

Eli Gustafson also returned an interception 31 yards for a TD for Newman.

Newman Catholic will play at Florence on Friday.

Cardinals 53, Bluejays 6

Newman Catholic 7 33 13 0 – 53

Three Lakes 0 0 0 6 – 6

First Quarter

NC – Conner Krach 18 run (Matthew Hamilton kick).

Second Quarter

NC – Thomas Bates 3 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – Eli Gustafrson 31 interception return (kick missed).

NC – Krach 1 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – Bates 3 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – Tyler Ackermann 20 interception return (kick missed).

Third Quarter

NC – Hamilton 2 run (kick missed).

NC – Ackermann 23 interception return (Hamilton kick).

Fourth Quarter

TL – Mccain Graff 21 pass from Jared Kaufman (pass failed).

Individual Statistics

Rushing: NC, Thomas Bates 11-115, Conner Krach 5-53, Matthew Hamilton 5-18, Eli Gustafson 1-10, Steven Klement 1-minus 2. TL, Josh Cogar 10-28, Mccain Graff 2-13, Jared Kaufman 4-13.

Passing: NC, Krach 7-16-105-1, Ackermann 0-2-0-0. TL, Kaufman 9-27-75-4.

Receiving: NC, T. Bates 3-51, James Bates 2-12, Jackson Pfender 1-34, Gustafson 1-8. TL, Cogar 3-4, Graff 2-45, Brandon Baumann 2-26.

Interceptions (defense): NC, Ackermann 3, Gustafson. TL, L.J. Terlizzi.

Records: Newman Catholic 1-0; Three Lakes 0-1.