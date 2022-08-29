Morris A. Johnson

On Saturday, August 20th, Morris Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Morris was born in International Falls, MN on August 3rd, 1937. He was the eldest son of Alfred and Margaret (Mannausau) Johnson, the beloved husband of Catherine Kiefer Johnson, the proud father of Raymond (Sarah), Sigmond (Caroline), Armond (Brenda) and Normond, the admiring grandfather of Erica (Rob), Hannah (Bryan), Arielle, Aaron, Morgan, Abigail, Talon, Penelope, Kendall and adoring great grandfather to Graelynn. He was the brother of Dale (Jan) Johnson and Margaret (David) Lane. He was a plant biochemist committed to expanding our knowledge of science.

He graduated from International Falls High School. He earned his BS & MS in chemistry from North Dakota State University (NDSU). At NDSU he met Cathy, his best friend and partner in life. They were married on August 19th, 1961, in Perham, MN. Upon completion of their graduate studies at NDSU, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where Morris continued his education. On completion of his PhD in biochemistry at Oregon State University (OSU), he took a position at the Institute of Paper Chemistry (IPC) in Appleton, WI. For 23 years he guided graduate students and did research in plant biochemistry. His group successfully cloned Douglas fir trees. He also worked on understanding cancer mechanisms.

He was a lifelong learner. To keep abreast with the latest scientific developments, he visited laboratories throughout the world. He and Cathy attended science meetings in the US, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria, Mexico and Japan where Morris presented his research findings.

After his employment at IPC, he taught chemistry and physics for 10 years at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI. He enjoyed working with plants in the lab and in his garden. He loved his horses, dogs, cats, the accordion and eclectic music collection.

After their retirement in 1999, Morris and Cathy enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren. They moved from their Greenville home to Weston to be closer to family. Morris will be greatly missed by his wife, family, friends, and his cats Rusty and Milo.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred & Margaret, parents-in-law Peter & Rose Kiefer, his sister Rosemary, sister-in-law Rose Kennelly, and daughter-in-law Roxanne Edel Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to the “Johnson Family Scholarship” fund at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI. The scholarship supports single parents who are pursuing a degree in a science-based program (fvtc.edu/donate). The family would like to thank the staff of Pride TLC and Dr. Isaacson for their compassionate care. The funeral services were held on August 23rd at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Appleton, WI

Judith A. Richards

Judith Ann Richards, age 81, passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Judith was born on October 31, 1940, in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of the late Raymond B. and Leona W. (Pinkowsky) Winnie. On April 27, 1963, she married Vincent B. Richards, Jr. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Wausau. After 47 beautiful and memorable years together, Vincent preceded her in death in 2010.

Judith will be remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends. She belonged to the Friendly Twelve Homemakers Group since 1964 as well as a local “Sewing” Club. In the past years, she visited the elderly through St. Matthew’s Home Ministry Program and was part of the quilting group which made the quilts for the poor and the needy.

Faith, Family, and Friends were the most important part of her life. She found joy in the simple things of life: tending to her flower gardens, feeding and watching the birds, reading a good book, bonding with her cat, sitting out on her patio enjoying nature, listening to music, and working on puzzles.

She is survived by her children Mark (Cassie) Richards, Alan (Candy) Richards, and Brian Richards; her grandchildren, Jonica (Dominic) Richards, Jayden (Will Varline) Richards, and Jensen Richards; her siblings, Arvilla (Richard) Bender, Duane Winnie, and Gail Winnie, her brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Kay) Richards, Joan (Allen) Liegel, Ruth (Roger) Wagner, and Kathleen Hain.

She is preceded in death by her husband Vincent, his parents, her parents, and her sister-in-law Mary Winnie.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Visitation will take place prior to service starting at 10:00 a.m. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mom, your life is a beautiful memory.

Your absence a silent grief,

You sleep in “God’s beautiful garden”

In the sunshine of perfect peace.

Jerry L. Klinger

With family surrounding him, Jerry Lee Klinger, went to meet Jesus on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Jerry was born October 3, 1944. During his 77 years, he was a true disciple. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with everyone he met. His faith, family and friends were what were most important to him.

He was born in Wausau, WI to Vernetta (Mitzie) and Melvin Klinger. He married Carol Kufahl on August 25, 1962, and had three beautiful daughters, LoriAnn, Shari and Lisa. He later married Dolores (Dee) Myszka on June 30, 1979.

Jerry lived his life to the fullest and always had a smile on his face. Even when met with obstacles and health struggles, he never let that stop him from being an amazingly kind and loving person. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake Nokomis, hunting, camping, kayaking, and going to the racetrack. Following his retirement from Kolbe and Kolbe, he had the opportunity to travel and loved going to gospel concerts.

He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Once retired, he volunteered putting together the weekly bulletins. He loved spreading the word of God and was inspired when he went on a missionary trip to Seattle, WA where he helped remodel a church.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, LoriAnn (Michael) Jennejohn, Shari (Dave) Berna, Lisa (Kelly) Bryan; grandchildren, Heather (Andy) Rindfleisch, Josh Jennejohn (Deana Borchardt), Mitchell Bryan (Mikelti Metropolus); great-grandchildren, Brent Jennejohn and Austin Rindfleisch; and his brother, James (Jeanne) Klinger. Jerry also had many close friends who he considered as family. He was preceded in death by his parents and spouses, along with many extended family members.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people at DaVita Dialysis of Wausau and Shawano, and at North Central Health Care Aquatic Therapy Center, who loving cared for Jerry for so many years. Thank you to drivers who safely transported him to dialysis. And, thank you also to the doctors and nurses from Saint Joseph’s Hospital Surgical ICU whose efforts and compassion will not be forgotten.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. To attend the service via livestream, please visit this page at the time of the service.

Ruth L. Volhard

Ruth L. Volhard, 89 died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Acorn Hill Senior Living Community, Mosinee.

She was born April 28, 1933 in town of Cassel, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Michlig) Seliger. On August 31, 1949 she married Sylvester Volhard at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2018.

Ruth was a kind, unassuming, giving person. She was very proud of her grandchildren as she provided them with love, support, values, and many home cooked meals. Nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than spending time with her precious great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, David Volhard; mother of her grandchildren and close friend, Julie Volhard (Leon Stahel); grandchildren, Joshua (Amy Stanczyk), Nicholas (Hannah) and Sarah (Ryan) Niemuth; great-grandchildren, Liam, Taylor and Dylan; brothers, Hugo Seliger and Cyril (Virginia) Seliger; sister-in-law and dear friend, Mary Ann Seliger; and many caring nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Sylvester, she was preceded in death by brothers, Leonard, Marvin, Arnold, Melvin, Phillip and George and a sister, Hildegard.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Anthony Kuklinski

Anthony “Tony” Kuklinski, 82, Hatley, was met by the angels, and peacefully taken to heaven, Saturday August 27, 2022.

He was born February 20, 1940, in Mosinee, son of the late Daniel and Martha (Wanta) Kuklinski. On December 28, 1963, he married MaryAnn Buchkowski at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. She survives.

Tony proudly served his country in the US Army during the Viet Nam War and was a member of the Hatley American Legion Post No. 471. After his service time, he had been employed at Marathon Box Corporation for over 47 years.

Through the years, Tony was the neighborhood repairman. He was a master Jack of all trades, man of many talents and could fix or invent whatever was needed to complete a mechanical task. He served Town of Ringle for over 30 years with numerous tasks but primarily as providing building permits. Tony and MaryAnn loved listening to polkas and watching their favorite TV shows, they loved to go bumming, taking day trips and checking on their furry grandpups on a daily basis.

Survivors include the love of his life, MaryAnn; son, Eddie (Lori) Kuklinski, Hatley; granddaughter, Tiffany (Troy) Pluger, Hatley; great grandchildren, Piper, Liam and Blaine; siblings, Norbert Kuklinski, Eland, brother-in-law Lawrence Berlik (Wausau), Betty (Tom) Linke, Tigerton, Elsie Hessey, Weston, Gerald (Linda) Kuklinski, Birnamwood, Jerome (Charlotte) Kuklinski, Ringle, Roger (June) Kuklinski, Hatley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marty (Richard)

Zyduck, Hatley, Harry (Pat) Buchkowski, Weston, Arlene (Jim) Matz, Wittenberg, Mike (Rose) Buchkowski, Hatley, Linda (Jeff) Thums, Kronenwetter, Laura (Perry) Schmidt, Hatley, Ted (Kay) Buchkowski, Hatley; other very special people in his life include-like a son, John “Pork Chop” Suchomski; like a daughter, Tracey Gusman; nephews, Harry “JR” Buchkowski and Joe Schmidt; great nephew, Hunter Gusman; special friends, Jeff and Angie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kimberly Kuklinski, mother and father-in-law, Edward and Catherine Buchkowski, and infant sister, Eva, sister, Darlene Berlik and brother, Gary ‘Poncho” Kuklinski; in-laws, Virginia Pochinski, Alfred Buchkowski and Tom Hessey.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday September 1, 2022, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in care of the family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Donald A. Buchberger

Donald A. “Don” Buchberger, 79, Wausau, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Friday, August 26, 2022.

He was born February 10, 1943, in Wausau, son of the late Leo and Florence (Graveen) Buchberger. On April 4, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Dombeck. They were married for 58 years. She survives.

He was a proud 1962 graduate of Newman High School where he established and continued friendships with fellow classmates throughout his life.

Don had a very strong work ethic which he passed on to his family. He retired after 35 years of employment with the former Marathon Electric Corporation as an Area Supervisor.

He had a fun-loving nature and loved to laugh, tease, and joke around.

Don was an avid Brewers fan and shared his love for the sport with his granddaughters. He enjoyed attending his granddaughters sporting events and would beam with pride, he was their biggest fan!

Family was everything to Don. He loved his family more than words can express and did everything humanly possible to encourage and support them. He was extremely proud of them and was often caught tearing up with pride.

Don was a man of deep faith. He had a very strong Catholic faith which remained steady throughout his illness. While ill he wanted more than anything to attend mass in church. On September 1st, he will finally return to church as we celebrate his life.

Don and Arlene were blessed to have the love, support, and friendship of their wonderful neighbors and friends through the years, to whom they are forever grateful.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene; his children, Michele (Andy) Kettner, Wausau, Lynn (Wade) Helke, Mosinee, Todd Buchberger, Rothschild; special nephew, David Dombeck, Middleton; three granddaughters, Jordyn Kettner, Jenna Kettner, Savannah Buchberger; goddaughter Shelley Prochnow; brother, Roger Buchberger, Wausau; step-brother, Ric (Joan) Zastrow and step-sister, Mary Lemirand; brother-in-law, Robert Rauscher and sister-in-law, Helen Dombeck; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo & Florence Buchberger, three sisters, Delores Jablonski, Grace Rauscher, Marlene Buchberger, his mother- and father-in-law Theresa and Ted Dombeck, his brother-in-law Myron Dombeck, and twin granddaughters Allison and Terese Kettner.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the health care team at Aspirus & Dr. Pablo Abrego and his staff at Marshfield Clinic for their exceptional care.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday September 1, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Neil R. Kuckkahn

Neil Raymond Kuckkahn passed away August 20th, 2022 at the age of 89 at home in Mosinee with his cherished family nearby.



Neil was born May 13, 1933 to the late William Kuckkahn and Effie (Larson) Kuckkahn.

He lost many beloved family members, his younger sister Kathy Budreau, his brother William (Bill) Kuckkahn, his sisters in law, Delores (Bill Kuckkahn), Diane (Dale) Kuckkahn), Margaret (Eugene Figlinski), nephew Gregy Kuckkahn and nieces Darci Clark and Terry Kuckkahn.

He graduated from Arbor Vitae Woodruff school in 1951. In 1953 he was drafted in the Korean conflict and stationed in England for 2 years.



His duty assignment was Company B with the 804th Engineer Aviation Battalion as an ordinance mechanic. After discharge he became employed by Coca Cola Co and later by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton WI. He continued working in the heavy equipment industry the rest of his working life, retiring from Galvin Tractor.

Neil married his wife Doris Figlinski Kuckkahn on October 5th, 1960. They had 5 children, Neil II, Susan, Kelly (Tim) Pozorski, Diane (Kenneth Iczkowski), Laurie Kuckkahn (Michael Brod).



His beloved grandchildren, Chaise Kuckkahn (Kristin Selchow), Bryce Krause (Sarah) Hitzemann), Brennen Pozorski, Haley Iczikowski and Blake Pozorski and great grandchildren, Jacob, Lily Jo and Grace Kuckkahn.

Neil was very talented and used his talents to help others. He was known for restoring salvaged vehicles and restoring them to pristine condition.

He was diligent and meticulous in all he did. Neil was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 28th, 1959 . Neil loved people and would often share his Bible based hope for the future of the earth and the relief that would be given to all those who lost loved ones in death based on the promise of Christs ransom.

He was always concerned when he heard of someone in need and made sure that he contributed his talents in whatever way he could, whether fixing an automobile or making home repairs or in any other way he was able.



He was the rock and anchor of his family and he will be

sorely missed.



Funeral Services

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

226250 Hummingbird Rd

Wausau, Wisconsin 54401



September 17, 2022

1:00PM Visitation

2:00PM. Service



Those who would like to attend via Zoom Conferencing

can use the link below:



Zoom ID: 89914177874

Passcode: 650223

Dorothy E. Mortenson

Dorothy E. Mortenson, 90, of the town of Plover, died on Friday, August 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Dorothy was born on May 28, 1932, in the town of Easton, the daughter of Lester and Clara (Geurink) TenHaken.

On September 2, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to Clifford Mortenson at the Forestville Reformed Church in the town of Easton. Clifford preceded her in death on June 15, 1998.

Faith and family were very important parts of Dorothy’s life. She enjoyed gospel music and attended several Gaither Vocal Band concerts. She was a member of Hogarty Community Church and hosted women’s bible studies in her home. Dorothy had a kind heart and would call family and friends to chat. She would also reach out to check in with people that lost loved ones. People she met soon became her friends. Dorothy enjoyed the time spent with family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her flower gardens. Christmas was a special time for Dorothy and she enjoyed baking and making candy for her family and friends. Dorothy attended many holstien shows to watch family show and was a regular at Aniwa baseball games.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Lawrence (Cindy) Mortenson, Theresa (Bob) Jansen, Jerome (Joan) Mortenson and Roger (Karen) Mortenson; grandchildren, Nathan (Beth Woodruff) Jansen, Kyle (Kirsten) Jansen, Betsy (Will) Cummings, Laura (Michael) Ferguson, Heidi (Aaron Clark) Mortenson, Denton (McCartney) Mortenson and Cory Mortenson; great-grandchildren, Anders, Ellis, Calvin, Sophia, Owen and Levi; brother-in-law, Rodney (Karen) Mortenson and sister-in-law, Ruth TenHaken.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents and a brother, Victor TenHaken.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Hogarty Community Church. Rev. Larry TenHaken will officiate. Burial will be in Hogarty Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Diane (Di) Louise Kane

Diane (Di) Louise Kane, age 65, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Monday, August

22, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI.

Diane was born March 20, 1957 in Evanston, IL. She moved to Hazelhurst, WI in 1973 and

instantly became the heart and soul of Minocqua. She graduated from the State College of

Beauty in 1977 and served as a cosmetologist for 41 years. Diane was a woman of deep faith,

with the biggest heart, an abundance of Irish blessings, and contagious laugh. She lovingly

married her husband, Thomas Smigiel June 12th, 2004 where they served as active members

of the Holy Family Catholic Church community. She was loved by many (including her pets) and

will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to experience her vibrant soul.

Preceded in death by her parents Eleanor and George Kane and brother Roger Kane. Diane is

survived by her husband Thomas Smigiel, and children Jennifer Kelter, Joseph Kelter and wife

Charlene Kelter; her siblings, Janet (Kane) Beck and husband Warren Beck, Nancy (Kane)

Stewart, Marian Kane-Grade, Kevin Kane, David Kane; nieces and nephews Todd Mark, Kelly

(Kane) Altschwager and husband Andrew Altschwager, Hattie Kane, Liam Kane-Grade, Finola

Kane-Grade, Brighin Kane-Grade, Taylor Kane and wife Shelby Kane, Evan Kane;

grandchildren Cash Altschwager, Cole Altschager, Madeline Kelter, Matthias Kelter, Miles Kelter,

Abigail Newcomb, and E.J. Newcomb, Katie Mark, Josh Mark; extended family and loved ones

in Chicago, IL.

To honor Diane, we are holding a Celebration of Life Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 3:00 PM

CST – sunset at the Arbor Vitae Fireman’s Park 10672 Big Arbor Vitae Drive, Arbor Vitae, WI

54568.

There will be a Requiem Service held at Holy Family Catholic Church at a later date. Details to

come. A mass in Diane’s name will be November 29th at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Di gave her whole life to so many causes throughout her entire life. Her heart was so big. Some

of you have reached out and asked how you may help. If you would like to send donations;

please send it to her nephew: Joe Kelter – 5514 Rose St. Weston, WI 54476

Venmo – @Joseph-Kelter

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS



