Wausau Pilot & Review

One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the bus was heavily damaged in the crash and an elderly man requested an ambulance. The impact sent the bus into a residential yard.

The crash remains under investigation. There’s no word on whether any citations have been issued.