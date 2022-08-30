From Sept. 1-30, people can visit downtown Wausau and read 24 poems during a month-long poetry walk. Folks can also pick up a poetry scavenger hunt sheet from Janke Book Store, 505 N. Third St., Wausau, or from the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, and be entered in a prize drawing. This activity is part of the Central Wisconsin Book Festival, happening Sept. 21-25 around the area. For more info, call 715-261-7235.

The Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on prepping your garden for autumn on Sept. 7 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the class via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit mcpl.us/events/10765.



