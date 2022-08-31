Wausau Pilot & Review

Fall Market dates have been set for a central Wisconsin shop that specializes in unique home decor made from reinvented salvaged goods – with a special vintage touch.

The Crooked Queen, N1786 High Ridge Road, Merrill, has delightful everyday items for the home but also specializes in offering a seasonal shop for customers.

Friday, Sept. 9: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments after the fall market are available by calling 715-574-2061.

Follow The Crooked Queen on Facebook here, or online at www.thecrookedqueen.com.