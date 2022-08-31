Gayle M. Koppa

Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.

Through the years Gayle became the Matriarch of the family and all family events revolved around her hospitality and awesome cooking. Everybody knew they could stop around the holidays for a delicious meal and always walked out with her signature cookie basket. Her smile and laugh made everyone feel comfortable and loved. Gayle was the glue that held the family together and stepped in as caretaker for her mother and brother. She will be greatly missed.

Gayle always took great pride in all her work positions at Sonoco and Wausau Papers. Her main enjoyment was when she helped run the PI, and was co-owner of Wrap It Up (a local food wagon).

Gayle is survived by her children Kevin Koppa of Wausau and Karrie (Mike) Hess of Tomahawk; her mother Caroline Crochiere of Schofield; sisters Karen (Al) Nikolai of Kronenwetter and Diane Buchkoski of Kronenwetter; brother Jerry (Cheryl) Buchkoski of Sioux Falls and Dave (Pat) Buchkoski of Lake Mille Lacs; grandchildren Kyle (Amanda) Koppa, Cody Koppa and Michaela Hess; great grandson Connor; many nieces and nephews and special friends Karen Schlichting, Connie Koppa and Lori Lynn Luedtke.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, father Ervin, brother Bruce and infant sister Elizabeth.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 112 W. Kort St., Schofield. The Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church on Saturday.

Sandra J. Lowe

Sandra “Sandi” Jean Lowe, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on March 4, 1943, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Oscar and Evelyn (Wilke) Schaumburger. On January 9, 1965, she married Werner Lowe in Morton, Texas. He preceded her in death.

Sandi babysat many children over the years in her home. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on her favorite Wisconsin teams – including the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, and of course the Packers.

Survivors include her daughter, Heidi (Tony) Heine of Two Rivers; three grandchildren, Zach, Eli and Grace; her sister, Joyce Roloff of Wausau; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Werner, son Steve Lowe, and brother Roger Schaumburger.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St. Wausau. Visitation will be from 12:30 P.M. until the time of service. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at brainardfuneral.com by clicking on her obituary.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of the CTU at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their compassionate care.

You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com.

Harriet D. Martinsen

Harriet Darlene Martinsen of Monona, WI, formerly of Wausau, WI, died on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, WI.

Harriet was born January 26, 1935, in Richland Center, WI to the late George and Bernice (Sandmire) Thompson.

In 1956, Harriet married Raymond “Charlie” Martinsen at St. Francis Xavior Catholic Church in Merrill.

Harriet was a wonderful baker and she enjoyed sharing her delicious desserts with family and friends. Her banana bread recipe, in particular, will be passed down for years to come. Harriet was also an avid reader. She especially loved visiting used bookstores with her son.

Harriet is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Michele Martinsen of Madison WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, along with dear family members Lee and Lynn Thompson, James and Cleo Thompson, and Alice and Huntz Janisch.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.



Of course

I wonder about

the mystery

that is surely up there

in starry space

and how some part of me

will go there at last

But I am talking now

of the way the body speaks

and the wind, that keeps saying,

firmly, lovingly,

a little while and then this body

will be stone; then

it will be water; then

it will be air.

-Mary Oliver

Russell E. Mirek

Russell Elmer Mirek, 84 Wausau passed away Sunday, August 28th, 2022, at Pride TLC, Weston.

Russ was born March 18, 1938, in Wausau, WI to the late Edward and Bernadette (Pregont) Mirek. He met Anita French in Bedford, England while he was serving his country in the USAF. The couple were later married on October 27, 1962, in England. They were blessed with two daughters: Sharon and Theresa. Upon returning to America and settling in Wausau, Russ began working as a letter carrier for the USPS in which he would retire after 31 years of service.

He very much enjoyed his military career in the Air Force serving in the 6950th USAF Security Squadron as a Radio Operator in which he served from 1956 to 1965 with an Honorable Discharge. His orders to RAF Chicksands England would be some of his fondest memories. He received Good Conduct Medals and would have you know that he was an “Expert” Marksman. Of course, meeting his future bride Anita (of 56 years until her death) and her family was the highlight. Returning to Wausau, he would continue working for the government at the USPS as a letter carrier. There he received many awards to include Expert Driver for 25 years and recognition of exceptional performance. He would be up at dawn with his wheel cap, uniform on, shoes shined and lunch box in hand to deliver mail to the many people he truly enjoyed seeing each day until his retirement. This may be why he knew just about everyone that lived in Wausau.

Russ and Anita especially enjoyed traveling the world together, often visiting Theresa wherever her family was stationed at the time. He enjoyed trains, planes, watching birds, the night sky, gardening and especially going out for breakfast in the morning. His favorite hobby was woodworking in which he would build anything from furniture to birdhouses. He was definitely a “Mr. Fix It.” If it was broken, he could fix it.

Russ is survived by his daughters, Theresa (Sam) Grinder of Cookeville, TN, and Sharon Mirek of Wausau; grandchildren, Haley of San Diego, CA, Amanda (Jay) Morgan of Tampa, FL, Tyler of Wausau, and Melissa of Mosinee; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madisyn, and Reegan; and extended family and friends. His is preceded in death by his wife, Anita, sister Jean, and brothers, Don and Bob.

The family has chosen to honor Russ’s final wishes of cremation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish. Fr. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. Inurnment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Sharon R. Knoeck

Sharon R. Knoeck, 80, of Wausau, passed away August 29, 2022, at North Central Health Care.

Sharon was born September 11, 1941, in Wausau to parents Raymond and Edna (Ferris) Denfeld. She worked at First Star Bank for many years and was a Promotional Manager for Channel 7 WSAW for 12 years- running numerous promotional events- most memorable were the golf tournaments. Sharon’s greatest love was television and broadcasting. She loved her sitcoms and enjoyed her shows, especially The Bold & The Beautiful. Sharon loved the Green Bay Packers. She and Tom Knoeck went on their first date to a Packer game 36 years ago and have been together ever since. She will be dearly missed.

Sharon is survived by her husband Thomas Knoeck; children Gary S. Bender, Michele (Jerry Muzynoski) Sedivy, and Chris A. (Lisa) Bender; stepchildren William (Beth) Knoeck, James (Nicki) Knoeck, and Mary (Brian) Ruell; grandchildren Leslie Sedivy, Micheala Muzynoski, Carly Maruska, Caden and Ben Knoeck, and Devin Ruell; great-grandchild Victor Letarski; siblings Mike (Roxanne) Denfeld and Brian (Barb) Denfeld; and numerous extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Steven Bender; and siblings Phillip “Lucky” Denfeld, Alan Denfeld, Jerry Denfeld, and Judy Caroll.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10am at Helke Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 9am. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Ollie “Bud” Lochen

Ollie “Bud” Lochen of Wausau and Park Falls, 95, died Friday, August 26, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Athenian Living, Athens.

Born in Newburg, WI to Ollie and Stella (Buck) Lochen.

Carl and Marie Lochen of Athens, WI were his surrogate parents during his boyhood. He attended grade schools in towns of Hamburg, Halsey and St. Anthony in Athens, graduated from the West Bend High School. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army Air Force. Bud joined his father in business at West Bend Motor Co. (Ford Dealership), became general manager and followed with the same position with the Geiger Ford Agency. He then, retired from Level Valley Dairy Co. of West Bend as Vice President of Marketing, Procurement and Sales. Bud enjoyed his working relationships with people from coast to coast. His particular pleasures were taking care of his Northwoods Retreat, hunting, fishing in Canada with special friends, and restoring antique farm tractors.

Survivors are his wife, Lucille (Boland-Burger), daughters, Mary Erickson, Menomonee Falls, WI, Linda (Robert) Baumann, West Bend, WI, Joan Lochen, Marathon, WI and Sunni (Paul) Carden, Mt, Horeb, WI; son, Terry (Laurie) Burger, Edgar, WI; eight grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. A son, Mark predeceased.

Private graveside services will be held by family in the Athens Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens.

Jeffrey J. LaPlant

Jeffrey J. LaPlant, 68, of Birnamwood, died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home.

Jeff was born on September 10, 1953, in Tigerton, the son of Albert and Delores (Klingbile) LaPlant.

Jeff was previously employed at Red Owl, Homme Home as a maintenance worker and most recently at Greenheck, where he retired from.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. Jeff especially enjoyed spending time with his dogs.

Jeff is survived by his sisters, Judy Hall of Merrill and JoAnn (John) Kandell of Appleton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and sibling, in infancy.

To honor Jeff’s wishes, no services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.