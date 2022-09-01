WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Beer and Bacon in September.

The event was last held in 2019.

“Beer and Bacon Fest was a popular event for our community before the pandemic and attendees would travel from neighboring communities to attend,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone back on Fern Island for its return!”

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Tickets are $45 and include endless beer and bacon samples, along with a commemorative mug. Tickets for designated drivers are $20 each and include bacon samples and soda/water at the event.

The festival will also feature live music from the band Almost Normal. Attendees must be 21 and older to attend.

For tickets or more information on this event, visit wausauevents.org or follow Wausau Events on social media.