WAUSAU – EO Johnson Business Technologies has acquired ShelDon Business Solutions based in Duluth, Minnesota, EO Johnson announced today. The acquisition was finalized Aug. 31.

The move extends EO Johnson’s production print and business technology offerings and provides additional support for existing customers in northern Minnesota.

“With the acquisition of ShelDon Business Solutions, we are able to enlarge our EO Johnson footprint and expand our Canon partnership into the Duluth, Minnesota area,” said Mary Jo Johnson, CEO and owner of EO Johnson Business Technologies, in a news release. “Our ability to leverage ShelDon’s skilled sales and service teams will also provide enhanced support to our current northern Minnesota customers. There was a strong cultural alignment with ShelDon Business Solutions, and we are excited to welcome them into the EO Johnson family.”

Companies who rely on ShelDon Business Solutions for their Canon equipment needs will continue to receive the highest level of customer service and have access to the expanded range of products and services offered by EO Johnson.

“This is a great blending of two companies,” said Dean Baltes, co-owner of ShelDon Business Solutions, in the release. “We are thrilled to be part of the EO Johnson family. With our Canon partnership and shared commitment to excellence, this was a great fit for both of us.”

ShelDon Print, Signs & Design, a full-service commercial print and copy center, was not part of the acquisition and will remain a separate entity under the same ownership.