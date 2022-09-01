Wausau Pilot & Review

A 12-year old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wausau’s east side.

The Wausau Police Department shared a post about the crash to Facebook. No names have been released.

The social media post is as follows:

Wausau Police are investigating a traffic crash between a vehicle and 12-year-old bicyclist that occurred around 3:45 PM at the intersection of 10th Street and Forest Street. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

The intersection at 10th Street and Forest Street is closed to traffic while the crash is investigated and will reopen later this evening. Motorists are encouraged to divert to S Bellis Street or N 11th Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details will be released today. Additional details will be provided when they become available.

We extend our condolences to the child’s family and loved ones.