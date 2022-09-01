WAUSAU – With a focus on classroom learning and standardized testing after the long period of remote learning during the pandemic, the importance of spending time outside during children’s education is often overlooked. Experts say the benefits of incorporating nature and the great outdoors into education are endless. Time spent outside increases children’s academic performance, improves child development and offers unique, practical experiences that children can apply to the real world.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 2, “Route 51” presents a special encore presentation of Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Elise Schuler, education and events manager at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, and Chris Nelson, environmental education coordinator for the Wausau School District, and their discussion on the impact of outdoor learning for area youths.

