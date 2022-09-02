For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones Junior hockey team announced that goalie Zach Dosan has committed to play NCAA Division III college hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.

Dosan, a native of Rosemount, Minn., played in 26 games this past season where he earned a 10-14-0-1 record. During the regular season he had a 3.03 goals against average and 92.1 save percentage. In postseason play against the eventual NA3HL Fraser Cup Champions, his save percentage was .894. Dosan received Central Division Star of the Week (Nov. 1-7) after defeating Rochester.

“We couldn’t be any happier or proud of Zach and his commitment to Gustavus to continue his hockey career and his education. Zach has worked tirelessly for this opportunity and I’m so happy to see all of his hard work be rewarded. Zach used his time in Wausau to grow not only as a player but also as a person and we are so happy to have been a part of his path and journey to college hockey,” head coach Colin Bailey said.

The Cyclones open its 2022-23 season Sept. 16-17 at Rochester and will play six road games before its home opener at Marathon Park on Friday, Oct. 14, as the first 500 fans will receive a Cyclones Hockey Magnet Schedule presented by Bug Tussel Wireless. Single game tickets go on sale at wausaucyclones.com beginning Sept. 15. Stay connected during the off-season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey,” available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.