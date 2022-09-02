Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team opened its Wisconsin Valley Conference season with a 4-0 shutout of Wausau East on Thursday at East High School.

Cheryee Lor and Colin Abbiehl each had two goals, and Jacob Lorge saved all nine shots he saw in goal for the Evergreens, who are now 3-1 overall.

Jonah Vesper, Adin Schulz, Hezekiah Mletzko and Lor each had assists for D.C. Everest.

Conner Smith saved 15 shots in goal for Wausau East (0-3, 0-1 WVC).

Wausau East hosts Pulaski on Friday and D.C. Everest is back in action Tuesday at home against Rhinelander, both nonconference matchups.