Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as

The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Witnesses say the child on the bicycle did not stop at a stop sign and was struck by a man who had just picked up his own child from school.

The child was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

Based upon the investigation, a vehicle operated by a 48-year-old Wausau resident was traveling north on 10th Street. A 12-year-old bicyclist, also a Wausau resident, was traveling west down a hill on the north sidewalk in the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection at Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the roadway and struck the mid-point of the vehicle.

The intersection at 10th Street and Forest Street is controlled by stop signs for east and westbound traffic. Traffic on 10th Street has the right of way.

No names have been released.