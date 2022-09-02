Wausau Pilot & Review

THREE LAKES – The Newman Catholic volleyball team opened its 2022 campaign with a hard-fought 3-0 sweep of Three Lakes in a nonconference match Thursday at Three Lakes High School.

The Cardinals won 28-26, 25-20, 25-23.

Lily Shields had nine kills, Ashley Jankowski added seven kills, Grace Carlson had 21 digs, and Paige Guld had 15 assists and three service aces for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic will compete at the D.C. Everest Invitational on Saturday before opening its Marawood Conference South Division schedule at Auburndale on Tuesday.