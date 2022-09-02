Neena J. Pacholke

Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida.

Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She was part of a tight knit loving family at home and had created a second family here in Wausau. She loved her family, friends, Kyle (and his kids, Ellie and Mason), Murphie (her cat), and WAOW family and they all loved her back.

Neena has touched the lives of everyone she encountered. As beautiful as she was on the outside she was just as beautiful, if not more, on the inside. Everyone is hurting because she was hurting. We all love our Neena- family and friends all over the world. We will never be the same without her and will miss her more than words can ever describe.

Thank you Neena for loving us. ??

Survivors include her loving parents, Aaron and Laurie Pacholke, Tampa, her maternal grandmother, Trudy Klade, Florida, her loving sister, Kaitlynn (fiancé Ryan Rogers) Pacholke, Mississippi, her fiancé, Kyle Haase, Wausau and his children, Ellie and Mason, her beloved cat, “Murphie”, her uncle and aunts, David (Heather) Pacholke, North Carolina, Jessica (Paul) Kavangh, North Carolina and Renae Bingham, Tennessee, as well as many cousins, friends and the 1,000’s of daily viewers who watched her on Channel 9.

Neena was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Gerald Klade, her paternal grandparents, Mark and Joan Pacholke and her uncle, David Klade.

Public Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Community Corner Clubhouse, 811 North 3rd Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401 or the Marathon County Humane Society, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54403.

Donald L. Behnke

Donald Leigh Behnke was born on June 27, 1934 to Harold and Loretta (Kummerow) Behnke. He was raised in rural Marathon and attended a one room school. Don was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Benedictine Nursing Home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

In 1952, he graduated from Marathon High School. He also attended various agricultural and machine shop classes.

Upon graduating from high school, he moved to Milwaukee, WI to work at the A & P stores. He later returned to Rib Falls to farm and work at the Athens Co-op. He sold the farm and moved to Edgar and began Central Silo Services (sold to Maki Farms) and Central Lawn and Turf, which his grandsons Scott and Ryan now operate. Don took great pride in his business dealings and many considered him a great leader.

Don was a member of the Edgar Village Board, Edgar Lions, St. Matthew Finance Committee, Building and Grounds Committee, and served on the Board of Northland Lutheran High School.

Don was an avid Packer and Brewers fan. He enjoyed re-playing the game results with his grandchildren. On Saturdays, he could be found watching the Gospel Hour and Mollie B.

On May 29, 1982, he married the love of his life, Ila (Crochiere) Behnke. The had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past year.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Loretta Behnke; in-laws, Robert and Elsie Crochiere; son, Michael; an infant daughter; brothers, Eugene (Donna) and Wayne Behnke; brothers-in-law, Mayward Heise, Garry Kufahl, Dennis (Beverly) Crochiere and Gary Crochiere.

Survivors include, his wife, Ila; daughter, Kimberly (John) Baumgart; son, Mark (Sharon) Behnke; grandchildren, Kaden, Lia and Micah Baumgardt, Scott (Amber), Ryan (Abby), Chad, Kurt (Pam) and Derek (Heather) Behnke; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, Lola, Ryker and Ali Behnke; step-great-grandchildren, Haley and Rayme Burns; sister, Phyllis (Bob Riemer); brother, Mel (Jill) Behnke; sister-in-law, Beverly Behnke and brother-in-law, Ronald (Gail) Crochiere.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Marathon. Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Rib Falls. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Little Lions Childcare, Marathon or the charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the Palliative Care nurses, Benedictine staff who provided excellent care for Don, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and special niece, Lori Fuller, who showed great love and support to her uncle, Donald.

If I had one wish, you would stay forever. Love You, Ila

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marjorie L. Fromm

Marjorie L. Fromm, 89, Marathon, died Wednesday August 31, 2022, at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon.

She was born April 19, 1933, in Wausau, daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Wilde) Oelke. On October 8, 1960, she married Herbert Fromm at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamburg. He preceded her in death November 1, 2002.

Marge was a homemaker and in true homemaker fashion, she loved to cook and feed her family and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Little Chicago and oversaw the Funeral Luncheon Committee for many years. She was an avid sports fan – particularly the Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Chicago Cubs – rarely missing a game. At her heart, she was a farm girl, loved the outdoors, her family, animals (starting as a girl with her first pet sheep and many dogs and cats through the years), fishing, playing women’s softball for many years, her giant garden, canning, smoking her own venison sausage and making her own maple syrup.

Survivors include three children, Robert (Amy) Fromm, Hamburg, Karen (Scott) Mann, Tomah, Eric (Julie) Fromm, Solon Springs; grandchildren, Tess (Meko) Green, Mitchell Fromm, Amanda Mann, Lucas (Ellen) Fromm, Ben Fromm and Sam Fromm; great grandchildren, Hazel, Sterling and Olive; sister-in-law, Joyce Oelke and Alice Fromm; and nieces and nephews Jerome (Janice) Oelke, Rick (Mary Ann) Oelke, Lynita Jo (Ken Pennanen) Guilette, Galen (Elissa) Fromm, Jeremy Fromm and Elizabeth (Caleb) Pagel.

Besides her parents and husband, Marge was preceded in death by her siblings, Wallace, Norman (Verna), Harvey (Violet), Ralph, Myron Oelke and Evelyn (William) Woelfle.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. William Ostrem will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held Thursday September 8th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeremy C. Waltenberg

Jeremy C. Waltenberg, Amherst Junction, at the age of 46 passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones after a short brave battle with cancer.

Jeremy was born on March 8, 1976 to Dawayne and Jan Waltenberg. He is survived by his son Christian Blackhawk. He is also survived by his parents Dawayne and Jan, two brothers Jesse (Michelle) Waltenberg, Justin (Leann) Waltenberg and one sister, Rebecca (Beant) Singh and Buddy is beloved dog. He is further survived by nephews and nieces, Keygan and Jayden Singh, Annika and Ciara Waltenberg; Deqlund, Faith, Phynn. Killian, Maddyx, and Caulder Waltenberg.

In the words of one of his younger nephews ” An angel came and tapped uncle Jeremy’s heart to go to heaven and now he is a star in the night sky.

Memorial service will be held at Arnott Lions Park on September 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. In honor of Jeremy the family asks that guests wear something black to the memorial. As a teenager black was Jeremy’s favorite color.

The Family would like to thank the staff with Aspirus Oncology Dr. Peterson’s Office and Compassus Hospice for the care that was provided during Jeremys short battle with cancer.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS

Barbara J. Pagel

Barbara Jean Pagel, age 87, of Wausau passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Barbara was born on September 12, 1934, in Merrill to the late Hugo and Alma (Kleinschmidt) Zemke. She married James L. Pagel on June 23, 1956, in Merrill. Throughout their 66 years of marriage Barbara and James raised their daughter, Roxann, and were active in their granddaughter and great-grandson’s lives working on their Blue Jay Angus farm. Barbara was also a long-time employee for the State of Wisconsin working in the local Probation and Parole office.

Barbara and James danced together frequently as part of the local polka club and traveled throughout the United States in their fifth wheel camper. They traveled often to National Parks including Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Canyon National Parks. They are also members of St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wausau where she would volunteer to help with many church activities and events. Barbara enjoyed the outdoors, especially feeding the birds, gardening and walking. Holidays were a favorite time for her to cook and share time with her family. As a sports fan, you could also find her frequently enjoying a Brewers or Packers game when you walked in the door.

Barbara is survived by her husband James Pagel, daughter Roxann (Barry) Rozmenoski, granddaughter, Courtney (Jordon) Doran, great grandson Laken Doran, sister Dorothy Woller and sister-in-law Diane (Lee) Pfaff, many nieces and nephews and her dog Teddy and cat Chippy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Audrey Krueger and Marian Heckendorf and brothers Ronald and Richard Zemke, as well as her father-in-law and mother in-law, Dietrich and Martha Pagel.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. The Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus for their compassion and care.

James ‘Jaggy’ Karpf

James ‘Jaggy’ Karpf, 70 of Birnamwood, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 1,2022, at his home.

Jaggy was born on June 19, 1952, in Antigo. The son of Joseph and LaCuita (Meverden) Karpf.

On June 10, 2000, Jaggy was united in marriage to Joanie Korbisch-Cummings at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood.

Jaggy worked at Wausau Homes and Hatley Veneer Mill for many years. He retired at the age of 65 from Kersten Lumber. Jaggy enjoyed hunting and going to Hodag with Joanie. He always referred to the love of his life as Joanie Pie.

Jaggy is survived his wife, Joanie; three step-children, Charlotte (Tim) Hitz, Jesse (fiancée, Kimmi) Cummings and Diana Myers; 10 step-grandchildren, Aaron, Colton, Jeff, Jennah, Casey, Max, Sherilyn, Christian, Jade and Kaylee ‘Bug’; four step-great-grandchildren, Morgan, Chloe, Braelynn and Parker; two siblings, Barbara (Perry) Schuette and John (Debbie) Karpf; two step-brothers, Robert and Tim Reiter and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Jaggy was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Kenneth, Jerome, and Steve.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

James R. Schwenk

James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Schwenk, and his mother, Vivian (Mayer) Schwenk. He is survived by his brother, Richard Schwenk, his sister JoAnn (Schwenk) Carlson, his wife Mary, daughter Kathryn, son David, and grandchildren Jameson, Roslyn, and Lauren (Axtell) and Leo (Schwenk).

Starting in 1964, Jim was known for his work teaching instrumental music at many Wausau area elementary schools, later directing the Horace Mann and Wausau East orchestras. Generations of students learned an appreciation for the performing arts under his gentle (and incredibly patient) guidance. Jim was also known for musical direction of many Wausau Community Theater productions, playing trumpet in the Wausau Symphony and Concert Band, as well as many performances in dance bands and jazz groups in the Wausau area.

A celebration of life be held in his honor in Wausau on Sunday, October 2 at the Grand Theater’s Caroline S. Mark Gallery from 12-3:00. Light refreshment provided. An internment ceremony will be held at 2:00 on October 4 at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI. Luncheon to follow at the Bungalow Inn, Lakeland, MN. RSVP: https://fb.me/e/2aMNVbCFA