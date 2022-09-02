Wausau Pilot & Review

City officials are alerting the public that Wausau’s drinking water may appear discolored over the next several weeks while transitioning to the new drinking water treatment facility.

In a news release issued this week, city officials said some necessary operational requirements require periodic shutdowns of wells, the current treatment plant and connections of distribution pipes necessary for the new facility to be completed. As a result, slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese could cause a greenish or brownish tint to the water most notable in a white bathtub, cup or toilet.

“The possibility of coloration in the water will be possible for the next several weeks while we transition from the old treatment facility to the new facility,” the city’s press release states.

The new drinking water treatment facility is getting closer to completion. The new processes continue to be tested to ensure they meet specifications and operational requirements, the telemetry systems are beginning to be programmed for automation, wells and piping are being prepared so they may be able to pump to the new facility once the process testing is completed, officials said.

“This is an exciting time as we are getting ready to transition from the old treatment system to the new treatment system,” the release reads.