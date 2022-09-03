Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Jack Bobinski threw for four touchdowns and Blake Bangtson ran for two more to lead the D.C. Everest football team to a 44-22 win over Appleton West in its Valley Football Association opener Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

Bobinski connected on touchdown passes of 4, 17 and 30 yards to Preston Miller, and a 66-yard scoring toss to Clay Homan – all in the first half – as the Evergreens cruised out to a 42-6 lead by halftime.

Bangtson added a pair of 4-yard scoring runs and Brett Gast had a safety as well for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest improves to 2-1 overall and will travel to Marshfield for another VFA game next Friday, Sept. 9. The game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.