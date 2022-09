Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys soccer team dropped a nonconference game to Pulaski 4-1 on Friday at East High School.

Brecken Bancuk scored East’s only goal on an assist from Noah Rhea.

East goalie Connor Smith had 16 saves in the loss.

Austin Decker, Ryan Drafz, Lucas Stubbe and Hudson Schulz had goals for Pulaski (5-1).

Wausau East (0-4) will take a week off before host Mosinee for a nonconference game Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.