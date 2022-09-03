Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Ray Reineck scored a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift the Wausau West football team to a come-from-behind 20-17 win over Wisconsin Rapids in its Valley Football Association opener Friday night at Thom Field.

Reineck finished with 213 yards and scored all three of the Warriors’ touchdowns, which included a 57-yard romp in the first quarter and an 11-yard TD in the third quarter.

Wisconsin Rapids (1-2) led 17-6 at halftime after two touchdown runs by Leo Brostowitz, who racked up a total of 244 yards on the ground.

West’s defense was able to shutdown the Raiders the rest of the way and pulled out the victory to improve to 3-0 this season.

West will travel to Kingsford, Mich., for a nonconference game on Sept. 9.