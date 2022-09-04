By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene could not approach the vehicle due to what was described as repeated explosions coming from the vehicle, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Witnesses said the truck traveled through the intersection and “blew up.” Nearby trees were reported on fire and additional crews were called to assist.

As of 9:25 p.m. the vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames. There is no word on the fate of the man inside the vehicle or what led to the crash.

At about 9:30 p.m., first responders on scene reported what sounded like ammunition being shot off that hampered attempts to reach the burning vehicle.

A portion of Hwy. J is being shut down for an undetermined amount of time. This is a developing story that will be updated.