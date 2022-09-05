Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team finished 2-2 at the D.C. Everest Invitational on Saturday.

Newman Catholic defeated Three Lakes 2-0 (25-10, 25-19), lost to Tomahawk 2-1 (14-25, 25-23, 16-14) and Eau Claire Memorial 2-1 (22-25, 25-21, 15-9), and finished the day with a 2-0 sweep of Menomonie (27-25, 25-21).

Paige Guld had 25 kills and 40 assists, Lily Shields had 21 kills and 30 assists, and Grace Carlson had 46 digs and six service aces for the Cardinals.

Paige Reeves added 30 digs, and Shields, Annika Svennes and Ashley Jankowski all had five aces for Newman in the four matches.

D.C. Everest results were not reported.

Newman Catholic will open its Marawood Conference South Division schedule Tuesday at Auburndale.